Lancaster man going to prison for receiving child pornography

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Alexander Grupp, 33, of Lancaster, NY, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.