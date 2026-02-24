Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,238 in the last 365 days.

Lancaster man going to prison for receiving child pornography

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that Alexander Grupp, 33, of Lancaster, NY, who was convicted of receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 180 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lancaster man going to prison for receiving child pornography

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.