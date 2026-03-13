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Antifa Cell Members Convicted in Prairieland ICE Detention Center Shooting

Nine North Texas Antifa Cell operatives were convicted today by a federal jury in Fort Worth, Texas for their roles in rioting, using weapons and explosives, providing material support to terrorists, obstruction, and attempted murder of an Alvarado police officer and unarmed correctional officers at the Prairieland ICE Detention Center on July 4, 2025.

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Antifa Cell Members Convicted in Prairieland ICE Detention Center Shooting

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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