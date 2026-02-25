Intention to Designate 460 Concession Street, Hamilton

Description of Property

The 1.8-hectare lot municipally addressed as 460 Concession Street is comprised of a three-storey institutional building originally constructed in 1929, known as George L. Armstrong School. The property underwent two additions: the first in 1953, which introduced two-storey wings on the east and west, and the second in 1987, which extended the east wing southward. The property has a deep setback fronting onto Concession Street and is bound by East 19th Street and East 18th Street to the east and west, respectively. The property is located in the Inch Park Neighbourhood on the Hamilton Mountain, formerly part of Barton Township, in the City of Hamilton.

Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest

The three-storey brick clad building located at 460 Concession Street, known as the George L. Armstrong School, was constructed in 1929. The property has design and physical value as a representative example of the Collegiate Gothic style and displays a high degree of artisanry through the decorative stone elements of the original 1929 school building.

The historical value of the property lies in its association with the development of Hamilton’s Mountain community following the First and Second World Wars and with its association with George Loftus Armstrong (1864–1936), the school trustee for whom the school was named. The property is also associated with prominent Hamilton architect Walter Grayson Brown (1879–1960), prominent local building company W.H. Cooper Construction Company (now Cooper Construction), and the local supplier Hamilton Ritchie Cut Stone Company Limited.

Contextually, this property is important in defining the character of Hamilton's Mountain community and the Inch Park Neighbourhood. It is historically and visually linked to the surrounding area. Sited on its original location, this structure has a deep set back from Concession Street, with a landscaped lawn and trees. The property is historically connected to the now demolished Inverness Elementary School, with the two schools having been treated as a single entity from 1929-1954. Its large and distinctive massing, accompanied by a sizable front lawn makes it a prominent feature of Concession Street, and is considered a local landmark.