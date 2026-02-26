Creative Repute Welcomes New Account Manager, Strengthening Client Experience and Project Delivery

Imani Briscoe joins Creative Repute as Account Manager, supporting structured project execution and client partnerships. The Creative Repute team in Philadelphia, supporting strategy, design, and client partnership across industries. Creative Repute team members collaborating during a project planning session. Nile Livingston, CEO and Founder of Creative Repute, leads a team discussion during a collaborative strategy session in Philadelphia. Creative Repute team members participate in strategic planning discussions with clients.

Continued team expansion strengthens Creative Repute’s ability to manage complex projects and deliver consistent client outcomes.

Our strength comes from the people behind the work. We are intentionally building a team that brings structure, perspective, and accountability to every client engagement.” — Nilé Livingston, Founder and CEO of Creative Repute

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Repute today announced the addition of Imani Briscoe as Account Manager, strengthening the agency’s commitment to structured project management, clear communication, and high-quality client partnerships. Creative Repute’s continued team expansion reflects its focus on operational excellence and consistent client outcomes.

Organizations that prioritize skills-based hiring consistently outperform competitors, with research showing that 94% of companies report stronger performance outcomes from skills-based hires.

Imani is an experiential producer and account manager with over nine years of experience supporting creative teams, mission-driven organizations, and global brands. Her work is rooted in translating creative vision into structured execution, ensuring ideas move forward with clarity, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

Based in Philadelphia and frequently collaborating across time zones, Imani brings a calm, systems-oriented approach to managing complex projects. She is known for her ability to develop clear scopes, timelines, and deliverables that protect both the client experience and internal creative teams, allowing work to progress efficiently while maintaining quality.

“Great account management starts with listening and understanding what teams and clients truly need to succeed,” said Imani Briscoe, Account Manager at Creative Repute. “My focus is helping organizations move from strong ideas to intentional, well-executed outcomes that reflect the communities they serve.”

Imani’s background in experiential production informs her approach to account management. She understands the realities of collaboration under pressure and the importance of aligning multiple stakeholders around shared goals. Her work supports Creative Repute’s focus on building long-term partnerships rather than transactional engagements.

She joins a growing team of specialists at Creative Repute, following recent team additions including Alfred Muinde, Vlad Klimenski, and Kristina Hernandez, as the agency continues to scale its operations while maintaining its commitment to thoughtful, structured creative work.

As Creative Repute expands internationally while remaining rooted in Philadelphia’s creative ecosystem, Imani’s role strengthens the agency’s ability to manage projects across industries, timelines, and geographies consistently and intentionally.

About Creative Repute

Founded in 2017, Creative Repute is a Philadelphia-based design and development agency specializing in brand strategy, digital experiences, and structured creative execution. The agency partners with organizations of varying sizes and stages, from growing businesses to established institutions, helping them build brands and operational systems designed for clarity, longevity, and impact. Learn more at: https://creativerepute.com/portfolio

Media Contact

Kristina Hernandez

Creative Repute

Email: info@creativerepute.com

Phone: (215) 690-1185

Website: https://www.creativerepute.com

