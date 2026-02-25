Autocalls Expands Platform With Full Omnichannel White-Label AI Voice Capabilities

Autocalls voice AI white label

AI voice agent platform now unifies phone calls, WhatsApp, and chat under a single white-label solution at $0.09/min all-inclusive

The AI voice industry has a pricing transparency problem. We built Autocalls to be genuinely all-inclusive.” — Stefan Petrea, CEO & Founder of Autocalls

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autocalls, a growing AI voice agent platform , today announced a major platform expansion bringing the industry's first fully omnichannel, white-label AI voice capabilities with all-inclusive pricing at just $0.09 per minute. The platform now unifies AI-powered phone calls, WhatsApp messaging, and web chat into a single deployable solution designed for agencies, resellers, and enterprises worldwide.While competitors typically charge $0.25 or more per minute once users factor in bring-your-own-key costs for services like speech synthesis, language models, and telephony, Autocalls bundles everything into one transparent rate. The price includes premium voice synthesis, language models, speech recognition, and full telephony infrastructure, with no hidden fees or additional API subscriptions required."The AI voice industry has a pricing transparency problem," said Stefan Petrea, CEO and Founder of Autocalls. "Platforms advertise low base rates, then push the real costs onto customers through BYOK requirements. We built Autocalls to be genuinely all-inclusive — one price, every feature, no surprises. And now we are the only platform that pairs that with true omnichannel white-label capabilities."Autocalls is the only platform on the market that combines full white-label functionality with omnichannel coverage across voice calls, WhatsApp, and chat. White-label partners get custom domain and branding, Stripe rebilling to monetize AI voice services, unlimited subaccounts, and complete brand control with no Autocalls branding visible to end users.The platform supports over 100 languages, more than 300 integrations, and operates across 200 countries, making it suitable for global deployments. New agents can be built and deployed in as little as 15 minutes using the no-code agent builder.Autocalls also introduces Dualplex mode, a proprietary technology that enables zero-latency, natural two-way conversations. Unlike traditional AI voice systems that produce noticeable pauses between speaker turns, Dualplex delivers fluid, human-like dialogue that is virtually indistinguishable from a live agent interaction.The platform is purpose-built for agencies and resellers looking to offer AI voice services under their own brand. With no-code deployment, white-label infrastructure, and all-inclusive pricing, partners can launch AI voice offerings without managing complex API integrations or unpredictable per-minute cost stacks.For more information about Autocalls, visit https://autocalls.ai . To learn about white-label partnership opportunities , visit https://autocalls.ai/white-label

