Measles outbreak grows to 979 cases in South Carolina 

The measles outbreak in South Carolina has increased to 979 cases, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Feb. 24. The agency said there have been 21 hospitalizations consisting of both adults and children since the onset of the outbreak in October. The vaccination status of 913 cases is unvaccinated, 26 are fully vaccinated, 19 are partially vaccinated and the status of 21 cases is unknown. 

