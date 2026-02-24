Equidity Launches Tradyn, Scalable Trading Infrastructure Platform

Enterprise Trading Infrastructure Platform

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Equidity today announced the official global launch of Tradyn, an institutional-grade multi-asset trading technology platform engineered to support brokerage firms, proprietary trading desks, and financial institutions seeking scalable execution infrastructure.Tradyn has been developed to address the increasing demand for enterprise-ready trading technology in a rapidly evolving global financial services environment. As brokerage firms expand their operational capabilities, performance reliability, infrastructure flexibility, and system scalability have become critical differentiators. Tradyn is designed to meet these demands through a unified technology framework built to institutional standards.The platform enables brokerage firms to manage trading operations across multiple financial market instruments through a modern interface optimized for web, desktop, and mobile environments. Tradyn delivers a consistent cross-device experience, ensuring users can monitor account activity and manage transactions seamlessly across platforms.Institutional-Grade Execution ArchitectureAt the core of Tradyn is a high-performance execution engine designed to enhance system reliability and operational efficiency. The platform supports:• Advanced order management functionality• Real-time activity monitoring• Configurable routing logic• Scalable backend infrastructure• Cross-platform synchronizationTradyn’s architecture is built to support high system throughput and operational continuity in demanding environments.Through FIX API integration capabilities, Tradyn allows brokerage firms to integrate with their external pricing and execution infrastructure according to their internal configuration requirements.Advanced Charting and Monitoring ToolsTradyn includes professional charting and technical analysis tools designed to support operational visibility and analytics. The platform offers:• Multiple chart formats and timeframes• Technical indicator libraries• Customizable interface layouts• Data visualization tools• Real-time pricing display functionalityThese capabilities allow brokerage firms to deploy a modern trading interface while maintaining centralized operational control.Enterprise Security and InfrastructureSecurity and scalability are foundational elements of Tradyn’s framework. The platform operates on secure, cloud-ready infrastructure designed to support enterprise environments.Key infrastructure capabilities include:• Secure authentication protocols• Encrypted data transmission• Role-based access controls• Scalable cloud architecture• System redundancyThis framework ensures that brokerage firms can deploy Tradyn within environments requiring operational integrity and performance continuity.Integration Within Equidity’s Technology EcosystemTradyn is part of Equidity’s broader fintech infrastructure ecosystem. The company develops complementary platforms including BrokerVu, a brokerage CRM and back-office management system, and ZeroMS, a technology bridge and aggregation engine.Together, these platforms provide an integrated operational framework for brokerage firms seeking consolidated technology infrastructure.Tradyn is commercially available to brokerage firms globally under a SaaS licensing model. The platform is not restricted to a single organization or internal enterprise use. Brokerage companies may onboard through Equidity’s standard commercial process.Tradyn represents Equidity’s continued investment in scalable trading technology infrastructure designed to support the evolving operational requirements of global brokerage firms.For more information, visit www.tradyn.com About EquidityEquidity Technologies LLC is a fintech infrastructure provider delivering end-to-end brokerage technology. The company develops proprietary platforms including BrokerVu (broker CRM and back-office system), Tradyn (multi-asset trading terminal), and ZeroMS (liquidity bridge and aggregation engine). Equidity supports brokerage firms and financial institutions worldwide with scalable, secure, and high-performance trading infrastructure.

