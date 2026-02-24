NRI Opens Applications for Seventh Year of Virtual Internship Program

About

As a trailblazer in precision nutrition research, the UNC Nutrition Research Institute investigates the intricate interplay between nutrients, lifestyle behaviors, environmental influences, genetic and other biological factors. We’re dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of nutritional diversity among individuals. By leveraging top-tier scientific minds and cutting-edge genetic, metabolic, and digital tools, we’re poised to revolutionize personalized nutrition recommendations and the behavioral support tools needed for realizing healthier futures. Building upon our legacy as a leader in fundamental and translational science, we’re expanding our reach into human clinical and community trials. We are determined to further this expansion, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of cutting-edge research both in our laboratories and within our communities. The NRI is forging a path towards a healthier tomorrow for generations to come.

UNC Nutrition Research Institute