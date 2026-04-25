ECOHEAL Launches Grounding Pillowcase and Sleep Mask System

An ECOHEAL eucalyptus-based cooling sleep surface designed for overnight thermoregulation and grounding

New textile-based sleep products allow grounding without additional cables

The goal was to allow grounding to happen organically, through material contact rather than added hardware” — Margarita Melekhova, Founder and Inventor, ECOHEAL

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECOHEAL, a sleep wellness brand specializing in grounding bed sheets and textile-based sleep systems, has introduced a grounding pillowcase and sleep mask designed to function together through conductive fabric contact. The system eliminates the need for a separate cable for the mask, allowing grounding to transfer directly through material contact.The pillowcase incorporates conductive silver fabric that enables grounding when connected to an appropriate grounding source. The sleep mask features a silver fabric lining and silver trim. When the mask rests on the grounded pillowcase, grounding occurs without additional wires.“This design allows grounding to happen naturally, through material contact rather than extra hardware,” says Margarita Melekhova, Founder and Inventor of ECOHEAL.The sleep mask blocks light completely and provides a consistent dark environment. Paired with the grounding pillowcase, it becomes part of a unified textile sleep system. Unlike electronic sleep devices, the mask does not emit light, vibration, heat, or sound and contains no sensors, batteries, or connectivity modules.ECOHEAL products can be used independently or combined with other grounding sheets and bed mats, allowing users to gradually structure their sleep environments.The new pillowcase and sleep mask are available through ECOHEAL’s official website at www.ecoheal.net About ECOHEALECOHEAL develops textile-based grounding systems for home use, including fitted sheets, pillowcases, sleep masks, and bed mats. The products use natural fabrics and conductive silver fibers to provide electronics-free grounding solutions for passive overnight use.

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