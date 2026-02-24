Submit Release
Now Available: Draw results for second nonresident tag drawing

Good news, nonresident hunters! Results from the second application period for the nonresident general season deer and elk tag draw have been posted. All results will be emailed to the email address saved to your GoOutdoorsIdaho.com account.

Remember, hunters have until 11:59 p.m. MST on March 20 to claim their tags — this includes DAV tag winners — otherwise they will be forfeited and made available in the first Returned Tag Sale scheduled for April 23.

For more information, please see the Nonresident Deer and Elk Tag webpage or email our Licensing Team at licenses@idfg.idaho.gov.

