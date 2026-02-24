Carjacking Nets D.C. Woman 70 Months in Prison

Angel Hall, 25, of the District of Columbia, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court today to 70 months in prison for her role in a 2024 armed carjacking of a woman in Southeast.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.