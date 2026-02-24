Public Comments on Groundwater Protection Rule Due March 12

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is reminding the public that written comments on the state’s Groundwater Protection Rule must be submitted by Thursday, March 12.

The MDA is seeking input to determine whether the rule, adopted in 2019, is adequate to protect Minnesota’s air, water, land, and other natural resources from nitrate pollution—or if additional restrictions are needed. This review follows a Sept. 5, 2025, order from the Ramsey County Second Judicial District Court directing the MDA to make findings on the rule’s effectiveness.

The Groundwater Protection Rule is designed to minimize nitrate contamination in vulnerable groundwater areas and protect drinking water sources. It restricts nitrogen fertilizer application in the fall and on frozen soils and establishes a framework for reducing contamination in areas where public water supplies already have elevated nitrate levels.

The MDA is specifically requesting information on:

Whether the Groundwater Protection Rule adequately protects against nitrate contamination from MDA regulated practices; or

Whether further restrictions should be applied to sensitive regions, including Southeast Minnesota’s karst geology and the Central Sands region.

Commenters should provide supporting evidence for their comments. Comments that express only support or opposition will not assist the MDA in its decision-making.

Submit comments by March 12 via:

Email: gpr.mda@state.mn.us (Subject: Groundwater Protection Rule)

Mail:

Larry Gunderson

Supervisor, Fertilizer Management Unit

Minnesota Department of Agriculture

625 Robert St. North

St. Paul, MN 55155