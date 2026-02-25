Submit Release
Rx Smart Gear Introduces Rx Jump Rope 2.0, Redefining Speed and Precision

From garage workouts to the competition floor, the Rx Jump Rope 2.0 keeps every rep smooth and controlled.

Elevate your training with the Rx Jump Rope 2.0 — built for smooth rotation, speed, and total-body conditioning anywhere you train.

The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 Customizable lets you choose your cable weight, cable color, and handle cover — built for athletes who want their rope dialed in their way.

Rx Smart Gear launches the Rx Jump Rope 2.0, featuring a refined swivel system, improved ergonomics and faster spin for athletes of all levels.

Using a jump rope in your workout builds coordination, speed and resilience. With 2.0, we focused on maximizing performance and durability to help athletes reach their full potential.”
— Dave Newman
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rx Smart Gear announces the launch of the Rx Jump Rope 2.0, the next generation of performance with an innovative jump rope engineered to support athletes of all fitness levels — from beginners mastering fundamentals to elite competitors refining speed and precision.

The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 builds upon the company’s reputation for technical training tools trusted by professional athletes, elite competitors and everyday fitness enthusiasts alike. The updated design features a refined swivel system, improved handle ergonomics and optimized cable pairing to deliver consistent feedback and reliable performance during high-volume training.

“Using a jump rope in your workout builds coordination, speed and resilience,” said Dave Newman, CEO/Founder at Rx Smart Gear. “With the 2.0, we focused on maximizing performance and durability to help athletes reach their full potential whether in their sport or in the gym.”

The upgraded internal rotation system reduces friction for faster, more efficient spin, making it ideal for double-unders, coordinated maneuvers and advanced speed work. Enhanced handle engineering improves grip security and weight distribution, giving athletes better control during high-intensity workouts. Interchangeable cable options allow users to tailor the rope to their skill level and training style.

The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 is also the perfect travel workout — lightweight, packable, and powerful enough to deliver a full-body session anywhere. It boosts cardiovascular fitness, improves coordination, and the impact helps build bone density while strengthening your legs and core. Simple, efficient, and effective.

Designed and tested in demanding training environments, the Rx Jump Rope 2.0 is built to withstand daily gym use while maintaining consistent performance. The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 Standard comes in our most popular black-on-black style with our universal cable weight. The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 Customizable lets you choose your cable weight, cable color and handle cover. Select the lighter Hyper cable for speed training or the Buff cable, our versatile universal weight most athletes prefer.

The Rx Jump Rope 2.0 is available now at Rxsmartgear.com in multiple handle finishes and cable configurations.

About Rx Smart Gear
Founded in San Diego, Rx Smart Gear designs precision training jump ropes for athletes who demand performance-driven gear. The company is widely recognized for innovation in jump rope technology and its commitment to helping athletes train smarter and compete at higher levels.

