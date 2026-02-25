Jay York Returns With New Single 'Here Chicky Chicky'

Jay York

Baltimore-born artist continues building independent music portfolio.

BALTIMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent recording artist, producer, and entrepreneur Jay York has released his new single, “Here Chicky Chicky,” now available on major digital streaming platforms. The release marks the latest milestone in Jay York’s ongoing development as an independent artist and founder of Jay York Productions Group LLC. The single features uptempo production and narrative-driven lyrics that reflect the artist’s musical direction and creative influences.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in North Carolina, Jay York began performing in talent showcases at age 15. His early experiences helped shape his artistic perspective and contributed to his decision to pursue music professionally. Over time, Jay York has focused on developing a sound that incorporates elements of street-inspired storytelling, cinematic production, and structured songcraft. Through Jay York Productions Group LLC, he continues to pursue an independent business model centered on catalog growth, brand development, and direct audience engagement.

Regarding the new release, Jay York stated, “My goal is to create music that connects with listeners while continuing to grow the business behind the records. ‘Here Chicky Chicky’ represents the next step in that process.” The single is currently available across major streaming services. Media outlets, playlist curators, and DJs can access the record through standard digital platforms.

ABOUT JAY YORK

Jay York is a recording artist, producer, and creative entrepreneur born in Baltimore, Maryland and raised in North Carolina. His work combines narrative-driven songwriting with contemporary production. He is the founder of Jay York Productions Group LLC and continues to release music independently.

