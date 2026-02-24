Memrail Decision Plane

A deterministic decision plane that makes automated decisions inspectable, traceable, and safe to evolve.

Every consequential decision should be deterministic, traceable, and safe to evolve. The decision plane makes that a property of the system.” — Anthony Martin, Founder & CEO, Cadenzai, Inc.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 -- Cadenzai Launches Memrail: Decision Infrastructure for Production Systems

A deterministic decision plane that makes every automated decision inspectable, traceable, and safe to evolve

Cadenzai, Inc. today launched Memrail, a decision engine that sits between context and execution in production systems. Whether a decision is triggered by an agent, a model, a human, or an orchestration workflow, Memrail makes it deterministic, fully traceable, and safe to change without redeployment.

The Problem

In most organizations, the logic governing what happens next is embedded across application code, prompts, orchestration scripts, and ad-hoc controls. When behavior needs to change, updates require redeployments. When something goes wrong, reconstructing what happened and why is slow. And when multiple constraints apply at once, precedence and rationale are rarely explicit.

How Memrail Works

Memrail treats decisions as first-class objects. Teams define explicit decision points, places where a system asks “what should happen?”, and provide structured context: state, tags, and events. Memrail evaluates that context against deterministic rules and returns prescribed actions along with a full decision trace, before execution proceeds.

Teams add a lightweight invoke hook at decision points; Memrail returns prescribed actions and a full decision trace.

Because evaluation is deterministic, the same inputs with the same rule versions always produce the same outcome. Decision traces record what was evaluated, what matched, what was suppressed, and which policy versions were in effect. Teams can reconstruct and replay any decision after the fact.

Cadenzai describes this layer as a decision plane—a deterministic surface that sits between context and execution, independent of any specific model, agent, or orchestrator. Where a control plane manages infrastructure and a data plane moves information, the decision plane governs what happens next and why.

Safe Rollout, Built In

Memrail supports staged rollout of decision logic. New rules can run in shadow mode, observing real traffic without affecting outcomes, or in canary mode, enforcing on a limited subset before full activation. This lets teams evaluate changes against production conditions before committing to them.

It also includes integration completeness checks: whether rules can actually fire given the available context, and whether prescribed actions have connected handlers. Gaps surface before production use, not during an incident.

Model-Agnostic, Infrastructure-Native

Memrail is not a replacement for LLMs, agents, or orchestrators. It governs the decisions they participate in. It wraps agent tool-calling decisions, gates approval workflows in enterprise systems, and enforces constraints across multi-model pipelines. Deployment options include customer cloud environments and managed configurations.

Why Now

Anthony Martin, Founder and CEO of Cadenzai: “As systems become more autonomous, the question isn’t whether they’ll make decisions—it’s whether anyone can explain what happened and why. We built the decision plane because that explanation has to be deterministic, not probabilistic. Every consequential decision should be visible, versioned, and auditable. That’s the foundation everything else has to be built on.”

14-Day Decision Authority Pilot

Cadenzai is offering Memrail through a structured evaluation engagement. In 14 days, teams get a working comparison of governed versus ungoverned behavior on a real workflow: a decision topology map, domain analysis, sample decision traces, and an integration roadmap. The pilot is designed to make the value of deterministic decision governance concrete and measurable on a system the team already operates.

Learn more at memrail.com.

About Cadenzai

Cadenzai, Inc. builds decision infrastructure for autonomous and intelligent systems. Memrail is its flagship product for deterministic decision execution, safe rollout, and traceability in production workflows.

Media Contact: contact@memrail.com

Decision Plane explainer video

