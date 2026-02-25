Runway Launches Flightpaths: Unified Mobile Release Management for Modern Teams at Scale

Flightpaths by Runway: Mobile release management built around your team, your apps, and your process Take actions in bulk across all your mobile apps with Flightpaths by Runway Define a release blueprint once, reuse as needed with Flightpaths by Runway

Major platform update introduces unprecedented visibility for managing high volumes of mobile apps and complex release workflows in one unified view

Flightpaths represents our vision for the future of mobile release management: A platform that adapts to your team's reality rather than forcing your team to adapt to the platform.” — Gabriel Savit, CEO and Co-founder of Runway.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runway, the one-of-a-kind mobile release management platform trusted by DoorDash, Skyscanner, SoFi, and other top mobile teams, recently announced Flightpaths . The update is the most significant change to the platform since the company's founding five years ago.This ground-up architectural redesign fundamentally rethinks how mobile teams manage releases at scale, introducing capabilities that unlock new ways for mobile teams to set up, manage, and automate their end-to-end release cycles. Flightpaths gives teams complete control to rearrange and leverage multiple release steps for different parts of their cycle, and the ability to consolidate different apps or platforms into shared overviews and pipelines to deliver unified visibility across their entire app portfolio.Runway designed Flightpaths to address a critical challenge facing modern mobile engineering organizations: As teams scale their mobile organizations, the complexity of the mobile release process compounds, creating exponential coordination complexity, productivity drains, and quality risks."Five years of working with the world's best mobile teams taught us that while many fundamentals of release management are quite universal, no two mobile teams ship the same way," said Gabriel Savit, CEO and Co-founder of Runway. "Flightpaths represents our vision for the future of mobile release management: A platform that adapts to your team's reality rather than forcing your team to adapt to the platform."Monitor All Apps, Stores, and Processes in One PlaceFlightpaths introduces a new architecture that enables teams to keep tabs on everything to do with their releases, across all apps, in one consolidated view.With it, mobile teams can:- Monitor all apps and releases in a unified place: View release status, build info, app store updates, rollout progress, and key data for a complete org-wide overview. Summary views combine information for apps sharing workflows, eliminating tab-switching across App Store Connect, Google Play Console, and the rest of the release toolchain.- Take actions in bulk across all apps: Execute release tasks across multiple apps at once to submit to stores, halt rollouts, or perform other actions across all or select apps. Reduce dozens or hundreds of clicks to one, especially valuable for cross-platform and white-label teams.- Customize every step of your release process: Set up Runway's release steps to fit your team's process, using any step type in multiple locations and defining dependencies between steps to ensure release data flow and automation execution match your workflow.- Define a release blueprint once, reuse as needed: Configure a centralized definition of your release process and apply it across multiple apps, while still leaving room for one-offs and app-specific behavior where needed. Codify standard practices through shared settings for schedules, automations, and safeguards to boost efficiency and reduce tech debt.Flightpaths makes releases a non-event, no matter the use case, team size, or process complexity.Cross-platform teams can fully realize the efficiency gains they seek in choosing cross-platform in the first place by managing iOS and Android releases in one view. White-label app teams can ship dozens or hundreds of apps with just a few clicks instead of signing in and out of app store accounts with hundreds of clicks each time. Native teams can perfectly capture the unique steps and dependencies throughout their release process, whether shipping for mobile, TV, wearables, automotive, or all of the above.With Flightpaths, Runway furthers its commitment to helping mobile teams release their apps with less wrangling and safeguard app quality in the process in the pursuit of mobile release excellence.Flightpaths is available now to all Runway users. You can learn more at runway.team/features/flightpaths. To see Flightpaths in action, explore Runway's interactive sandbox at runway.team/sandbox or schedule a live tour with our team at runway.team/demo About RunwayRunway is a mobile release management platform purpose-built by former mobile engineers who have lived through the pain of subpar mobile releases. By automating tedious tasks, unifying fragmented tools, and enhancing visibility and accountability around releases, Runway helps mobile teams save hours per release, reduce risk and stress, and improve collaboration and app quality.Trusted by leading mobile teams at companies like DoorDash, Skyscanner, SoFi, monday.com, Kickstarter, and Turo, Runway ensures releases are transparent, repeatable, and hands-free so engineers can focus on building features instead of fighting fires.

How to Release White-Label Apps at Scale with Flightpaths by Runway

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.