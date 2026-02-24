Bespoke Technology Group Secures Place on CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 List

Bespoke Technology Group named to CRN’s 2026 MSP 500 Pioneer 250 list for delivering strategic, security-focused managed IT services.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bespoke Technology Group announced today that it has been named by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.CRN’s annual MSP 500 list serves as a definitive guide to the top managed service providers across North America. These organizations deliver forward-thinking managed services that help businesses increase operational efficiency, strengthen cybersecurity posture, and maximize the value of their technology investments.“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.”Bespoke Technology Group earned this recognition for its strategic, client-centered approach to managed IT services. By combining proactive support, advanced security solutions, and long-term IT planning, Bespoke helps organizations transform technology into a competitive advantage. Their emphasis on alignment between business objectives and IT strategy enables clients to scale confidently while mitigating risk in an increasingly complex digital landscape.“Being recognized on CRN’s MSP 500 list is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Ben Glass, CEO and Founder of Bespoke Technology Group. “We believe managed services should go beyond maintenance and support; they should enable growth, resilience, and innovation. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering strategic IT solutions that empower our clients to operate securely and efficiently while planning for what’s next.”The MSP 500 list highlights service providers that are driving meaningful innovation in the IT channel. These companies help businesses navigate complex technology environments while maintaining financial efficiency and operational agility.About Bespoke Technology Group: Bespoke Technology Group is a Denver-based managed IT services provider dedicated to delivering tailored technology strategies that support growth, security, and operational excellence. With a focus on proactive support, cybersecurity, business continuity, and strategic IT consulting, Bespoke partners with organizations across industries including non-profit, legal, architecture, engineering, design, and financial services. By aligning technology with business goals, Bespoke helps clients reduce risk, increase productivity, and achieve long-term success. For more information, visit bespoketechgroup.com or email info@bespoketechgroup.com.About The Channel Company: The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

