Formula X Expands Mobile Auto Detailing Fleet in Fairfield County

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formula X Mobile Auto Detailing, a Stamford-based automotive care company, has officially announced the expansion of its mobile service fleet. This operational update is designed to increase regional service capacity across Fairfield County, providing immediate, on-site automotive care to residents in Greenwich, Darien, Norwalk, Rowayton, Westport, and New Canaan.The expansion addresses a growing regional demand for mobile automotive restoration. With an increasing number of residents seeking convenient, on-site solutions for vehicle maintenance, localized searches for services such as Car detailing near me have surged. To meet this specific market demand, Formula X has added fully self-contained response vehicles to its dispatch routes. These units are engineered to perform comprehensive exterior and interior services at the customer's location, alleviating the extended wait times traditionally associated with brick-and-mortar body shops.Formula X’s new vehicles are outfitted with independent water systems, onboard power generation, and advanced paint correction lighting. This infrastructure allows technicians to perform precision car scratch repair near me directly in residential driveways or corporate parking facilities.The expanded mobile fleet will provide direct, on-site service to the following Fairfield County locations:Greenwich, CT (06830, 06831)Stamford, CT (06901, 06902, 06903, 06905, 06906, 06907)Darien, CT (06820)Norwalk, CT (06850, 06851, 06854, 06855)Rowayton, CT (06853)Westport, CT (06880)New Canaan, CT (06840)The operational expansion follows recent community recognition. In localized polling, the company was recently [Voted Best Car detailing and scratch repair near me for residents in Greenwich, Stamford, Darien, Norwalk, Rowayton, Westport, and New Canaan. By increasing its mobile footprint, Formula X aims to scale its 24-hour dispatch operations while maintaining the service standards that led to this regional distinction."This fleet expansion is a direct response to the logistical challenges many vehicle owners face when trying to schedule restorative auto care," stated the Operations Manager at Formula X Mobile Auto Detailing. "By increasing our mobile capacity, we are able to dispatch technicians to address both routine maintenance and immediate exterior repairs across Fairfield County efficiently."For more information regarding service areas and mobile capabilities, visit www.formulaxautodetailing.com About Formula X Mobile Auto DetailingFormula X Mobile Auto Detailing & Ceramic Coating is a fully licensed automotive spa based in Stamford, Connecticut. The company specializes in mobile car detailing and scratch repair , serving residential and commercial clients throughout Fairfield County.Media Contact:Company Name: Formula X Mobile Auto Detailing & Ceramic CoatingAddress: 48 Union St, Stamford, CT 06906Phone: +1 (203) 945-9454Website: http://www.formulaxautodetailing.com/

