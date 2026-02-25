Gabe Lajeunesse Campaigns for Washington County Senate seat

Supporters gather with Gabe for his campaign announcement

Gabriel Lajeunesse of Montpelier Vermont Announces Campaign for Washington County Senate seat.

MONTPELIER, VT, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabe Lajeunesse, a business and community leader with a long record of public service, announced his candidacy today for the Washington County Senate seat. The campaign centers on strengthening affordability for Vermont families through accessible healthcare, sustainable housing, and expanded economic opportunity.Lajeunesse has emphasized the urgent need to address Vermont’s position as the most expensive healthcare system in the nation. His platform includes fully funding a rapid transition to reference‑based pricing and advancing the universal primary care model that previously came close to passage in the legislature. He has also underscored the importance of a strategic workforce vision focused on affordability for caregivers, tradespeople, teachers, and other essential workers, with the goal of making Vermont the most competitive state in New England for young workers and families.According to the campaign, Lajeunesse’s platform is rooted in strengthening Vermont’s long‑term resilience and ensuring that living in the state remains affordable, accessible, and full of opportunity.A portion of Lajeunesse’s announcement speech is included below.Quoted Remarks from the Candidate“Friends, neighbors, and fellow Vermonters — today, on National Caregivers Day, we gather to honor the dedication, strength, and resilience of caregivers across our communities. These everyday heroes provide essential support to families, often without recognition or adequate resources.”“Vermont currently has the most expensive healthcare system in the country, placing immense pressure on families and caregivers. We face rising costs in healthcare, housing, and education. Yet Vermont can lead with an abundance agenda — a commitment to sustainable growth that secures a brighter future for all.”“Today, I announce my candidacy for the Washington County Senate. This campaign is focused on ensuring that Vermont families can thrive — that caregivers are supported, education is world‑class, and healthcare is affordable.”“Affordability is Vermont’s defining challenge. A top‑to‑bottom review of state policies is needed to identify those placing undue pressure on workers and retirees. Everything must be on the table — from taxes and fees to energy policies and regulatory barriers that add significant cost to building homes.”“Vermont needs a strategic vision for workforce growth. Addressing affordability for caregivers and other key workers is essential to making this state the most competitive place in New England for young workers and families to build careers and businesses.”“On this National Caregivers Day, let us honor caregivers and commit to building a Vermont where living is affordable, accessible, and full of opportunity. Let us choose abundance over scarcity and unite around a shared vision for Vermont’s future.”More information about the campaign is available at www.gabeforvt.com

