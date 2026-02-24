Melbourne Digital Media Launches Statewide Media Participation Program Across Florida

Florida network graphic representing Melbourne Digital Media’s Statewide Media Participation Program.

New framework supports Florida Chambers, publishers, and media organizations through structured

Our goal is to strengthen Florida’s local ecosystems while leveraging global publishing technology to provide structured statewide visibility.” — JoAnna Weeks, Founder, Melbourne Digital Media

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melbourne Digital Media (MDM) has launched its new Statewide Media Participation Program, a strategic digital framework designed to support Chambers of Commerce, publishers, and local media organizations throughout Florida.The program provides participating partners with access to scalable advertising and visibility tools within the statewide platform All Florida Stuff .com, built on the global publishing platform Yabsta . Through a structured Network Access Fee (NAF) model, organizations gain participation in a statewide discovery network while maintaining control of their advertising relationships and local branding.As many businesses face rising costs, reduced visibility, and unpredictability within algorithm-driven advertising platforms, the program offers a structured alternative focused on category-based placement and persistent digital presence.“Our goal is to strengthen Florida’s local ecosystems while leveraging global publishing technology,” said JoAnna Weeks, Founder of Melbourne Digital Media. “This program provides a scalable framework for visibility and revenue growth without reliance on shifting algorithms.”In addition to media partners, the platform remains open to the public. Florida businesses and residents may join the platform and add free event listings, classified ads, videos, and basic business profiles, encouraging participation at every level.Organizations interested in learning more may visit: www.melbournedigitalmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.