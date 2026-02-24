National Highschool Conservatives Reaffirm Commitment To Truth Amid Leftist Attack

Taylor Sharp was involved in a physical altercation with a protester. NHSC condemns the violence, will proceed with National Convention in Houston TX.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National High School Conservatives of America ( NHSC ) and The Taylor Sharp Show team reaffirm that they will never back down, never give up, and will continue their mission to pursue truth wherever it leads. Our commitment to open dialogue, honest reporting, and principled advocacy remains unwavering.Early in the morning, an incident occurred involving Taylor Sharp. While details are still being reviewed, we want to be absolutely clear: we condemn any form of violence, intimidation, or harassment — no matter who it comes from or who it is directed toward. Political disagreements must never cross the line into physical harm or threats to personal safety. NHSC and The Taylor Sharp Show team stand united in resilience.Attempts to silence or intimidate us will not succeed. We will continue our work with even greater determination, guided by our belief that young Americans deserve transparency, accountability, and a voice in shaping the future. We thank our supporters for their continued encouragement and ask everyone to prioritize safety, civility, and respect as conversations continue.The National High School Conservatives, led by Evan Archer and based in Houston, Texas, will hold their National Convention on March 20 and 21 at Wellspring Church. Taylor Sharp: “At approximately 8:12 A.M. MST on Thursday, February 19th, I was physically assaulted by a protester after attempting to intervene when she approached Gianna Carlson. She then grabbed Izayah Martin, a 16-year-old, and attempted to take his microphone. When I tried to remove her hands from my friend, she struck me multiple times both open-handed and closed-fisted and grabbed the back of my neck and hair.She then jumped onto my back. I removed her from me in self-defense and created distance. As we backed away, a man in his 60s approached us and threatened us with a PVC flag pole. We continued backing up until we were able to safely call 911. The woman later attempted to approach our camera woman again while giving her description to police.Officers responded and handled the situation appropriately. We will be pressing charges. We believe in having hard, honest conversations. Violence will not silence us. We will not be bullied out of our purpose.“

