“Good things can happen” – Chris’ story

Chris shares his journey with schizoaffective disorder, noting the support from NHS therapy and Rethink Mental Illness’ advice and information service.

I was first diagnosed with psychosis in May 2010, whilst on a year-long industrial placement as part of my undergraduate course in aerospace engineering. My symptoms came in the form of auditory and visual hallucinations, suspicious thoughts, misinterpretation of information around me, and poor memory and concentration. I was hospitalised for a month in the town where I was living during my placement.

My decline in mental health started a few months prior because of high and protracted levels of stress. Having come from a low socio-economic background, I was the first in my family to go to university and was caring for my single mother, who was unemployed and living with a range of mental illnesses herself. I therefore felt I had to prove myself worthy of working in a ‘white collared profession’ like aerospace engineering.

As a child and teenager, I suffered physical, emotional, verbal and sexual abuse, either directly from or through the negligence of my mother. As a result, I developed behavioural and personality characteristics that I felt I needed to change, either through taking on excessive workloads and exercise regimes, or by continuously challenging my natural thought processes.