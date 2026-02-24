RidePair Applauds CARB’s Clean Transportation Incentive Efforts

RidePair Highlights SEP Grant Qualification Pairing Platform Positioned to Deliver Immediate Emissions Reductions and Equity Impact

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- — RidePair, California’s pairing-based commuter platform and the evolution of carpooling, today voiced strong support for ongoing clean transportation incentive initiatives led by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), while highlighting its qualification under a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) framework tied to CARB settlements.As California accelerates its transition to lower-emission transportation systems, CARB’s continued community engagement and incentive design discussions underscore the state’s focus on reducing vehicle miles traveled (VMT), improving air quality, and expanding equitable mobility solutions.RidePair’s model directly supports these goals by reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips through what it calls “Pairing” — a technology-enabled evolution of traditional carpooling.Qualified Under CARB’s SEP FrameworkRidePair’s affiliated nonprofit initiative, the RidePair Climate Initiative, has qualified under CARB’s Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP) criteria associated with environmental enforcement settlements.While no SEP funds have yet been received, qualification under the program positions RidePair’s Climate Initiative to potentially receive settlement-directed funding upon approval and allocation. SEP programs are designed to fund projects that deliver measurable environmental benefits to communities disproportionately impacted by pollution — including reductions in vehicle emissions and congestion.“Qualification under the SEP framework reflects that Pairing delivers measurable environmental value,” said a RidePair spokesperson. “Our model reduces emissions immediately by taking cars off the road — especially in high-traffic corridors and underserved communities.”Shared Mobility as an Immediate Climate SolutionWhile electric vehicle adoption continues to grow, reducing single-occupancy commuting remains one of the fastest and most cost-effective ways to cut emissions today.Pairing helps:• Reduce congestion in major metro corridors• Lower per-commuter carbon output• Improve air quality in impacted neighborhoods• Provide cost-reducing or income-enhancing commuting alternativesUnlike infrastructure-heavy programs that require multi-year buildouts, shared mobility solutions can scale rapidly through technology, employer partnerships, and regional adoption.Equity-Focused Transportation ImpactCARB’s clean transportation programs increasingly emphasize environmental justice and equitable access. RidePair’s model supports these objectives by:• Offering earning potential to participating drivers• Reducing commuting costs for working families• Expanding access to mobility without requiring vehicle ownership upgrades• Supporting community-based emissions reductionThe company believes pairing-based commuting can complement electrification and transit expansion strategies by reducing total vehicle trips — not just converting fuel types.Ready to CollaborateAs CARB continues refining and implementing clean transportation incentive strategies, RidePair is actively exploring collaboration opportunities with:• Regional transportation authorities• Employer commuter programs• Community organizations in high-impact zones• Public agencies seeking scalable VMT reduction solutions“California’s climate goals require both innovation and participation,” the spokesperson added. “Pairing is one of the fastest ways to reduce emissions, lower costs for families, and advance environmental equity — all at once.”About RidePair Inc.RidePair is a software company that has developed an app for coordinating, enabling, and verifying ride sharing. This is not ride sharing, such as Uber, where the driver is essentially offering a taxi service, but true ride sharing in which everyone in the car is sharing the ride to go to a similar place – e.g., co-commuting to work with colleagues. Unlike taxi-like services, which increase the number of cars on the road, true ride sharing has been shown to be one of the most effective means of reducing cars on the roads and thus reducing traffic, emissions, and even reducing roadway maintenance. The issue has been verifying that ride sharing or co-commuting is actually occurring, which issue we believe will be solved by the Ridepair app. Ridepair’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future events, actions, plans, or strategies is inherently uncertain and involves certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. Ridepair’s actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth or anticipated in its forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Ridepair’s actual results to differ materially from the expectations described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors described in the Offering Circular entitled “Risk Factors.” When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in this press release, the Offering Circular and Ridepair’s other filings with the SEC, if and when made. You are cautioned that the forward-lookingstatements included in this press release are not guarantees of future performance, and there can be no assurance that such statements will be realized or that the forward-looking events and circumstances will occur. Any forward- looking statement made by Ridepair in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Ridepair undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law.Media Contact:info@ridepair.ioinvest@ridepair.io

