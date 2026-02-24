Claira and Veridion Partner to Deliver Deeper, Smarter Investment Intelligence

Veridion and Claira Partnership Announcement 2

Combining private investment data with AI-powered company intelligence to power next-generation deal screening, diligence, and portfolio analysis

By integrating Veridion's company intelligence with Claira's private deal intelligence, our AI agents can deliver sharper analyses, surface hidden risks, and help teams move faster” — Eric Chang, CEO and Co-Founder at Claira

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claira , the Agentic AI platform built for investment teams, today announced a strategic partnership with Veridion , a business intelligence provider that uses proprietary AI to deliver the world’s most accurate and timely company data. Together, the two companies are creating a more comprehensive, insight-driven approach to investment analysis by combining private deal data with Veridion’s deep company intelligence, covering 134 million businesses worldwide.The partnership brings Veridion’s AI-enriched company intelligence, spanning firmographics, business classification, ESG profiles, location data, technographics, and product catalogs, directly into Claira’s Agentic AI platform. By unifying this comprehensive dataset with Claira’s ability to capture, structure, and analyze private investment data, investment teams gain a deeper, more complete view of every opportunity throughout the deal lifecycle.“Investment teams shouldn’t have to stitch together insights from disconnected systems,” said Eric Chang, Co-Founder & CEO at Claira. “By integrating Veridion’s company intelligence with Claira’s private deal intelligence, our AI agents can deliver sharper analyses, surface hidden risks and opportunities, and help teams move faster with greater confidence.”Claira’s Agentic AI platform is designed to continuously learn from proprietary investment data—such as diligence materials, internal analyses, and historical deal outcomes—while proactively generating insights tailored to each firm’s investment strategy. With Veridion’s company intelligence enriching that foundation, Claira’s agents can now provide more context-aware recommendations, benchmarking, and comparative analyses across deals and portfolios.“We’re excited to partner with Claira to bring our company intelligence into an agent-driven investment workflow,” said Florin Tufan, CEO at Veridion. “Claira’s platform transforms data into action. Together, we’re giving investment professionals a 360-degree view of every deal, combining their proprietary insights with the kind of deep, AI-enriched company data that was previously impossible to access at scale.”The combined solution helps investment teams:Build a complete picture of target companies by enriching proprietary deal data with Veridion’s firmographics, ESG profiles, and operational intelligence across 134M+ businesses- Accelerate due diligence with AI-powered peer benchmarking, market context, and risk signals drawn from Veridion’s weekly-refreshed dataset.- Screen and prioritize deals faster using accurate business classification, technology stack data, and real-time growth signals.- Uncover hidden opportunities in the private company landscape that legacy datasets miss, with Veridion’s deep coverage of SMEs and emerging markets.This partnership marks another step in Claira’s mission to redefine how investment teams leverage AI, moving beyond static tools toward intelligent agents that actively support better decision-making.About ClairaClaira is an Agentic AI platform built for investment teams, designed to capture, structure, and analyze proprietary investment data. By combining firm-specific intelligence with advanced AI agents, Claira helps investors generate deeper insights, streamline workflows, and make better decisions across the deal lifecycle.About VeridionVeridion is a business intelligence provider that uses proprietary AI to create the world’s most accurate and timely data on companies. Covering 134M+ businesses with weekly-refreshed intelligence across firmographics, ESG, technographics, and more, Veridion empowers leading insurers, consultancies, and financial institutions to sharpen underwriting accuracy, assess supply chain risk, perform deeper investment due diligence, and meet evolving ESG compliance requirements. Learn more at veridion.com

