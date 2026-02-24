Smoot Unveils Sift, the Agentic Infrastructure Layer for Self‑Service Programmatic Deal Automation

Sift Platform

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smoot, the AI-native programmatic infrastructure company, today announced the launch of ** Sift **, an agentic programmatic deal assistant that automates and optimizes deal creation through AI-driven semantic intelligence and real-time supply interpretation.Built on the experience of structuring more than 400 PMPs through proprietary infrastructure and nearly three years of global operations, Sift transforms Smoot’s execution expertise into a self-service infrastructure layer for demand partners.Sift represents the evolution of Smoot’s internal intelligence systems, now productized and embedded as an agentic layer on top of its exchange. It enables buyers to generate programmatic deals powered by artificial intelligence, dynamically building semantic audience segments from live content interpretation and aligning them with the emotional and cultural context already powering Smoot’s platform.“Sift marks a structural shift for Smoot,” said Luis Barrague, Co-Founder of Smoot. “As the industry moves toward outcome-driven buying, supply path transparency, and AI-native workflows, deal creation must evolve as well. Sift turns intelligence into infrastructure, enabling partners to generate programmatic opportunities with speed, clarity, and measurable impact.”### From Manual Setup to Agentic ExecutionTraditionally, PMP creation has required manual configuration, fragmented analysis, and static targeting logic. Sift replaces this workflow with an agentic system that:* Interprets publisher content at scale using semantic, contextual, and emotional signals.* Generates dynamic semantic segments based on contextual intent and brand values, without relying on predefined taxonomies.* Automatically creates optimized deals ready to activate in major DSPs.* Connects directly to Smoot’s exchange infrastructure, reducing supply path complexity and increasing inventory relevance.In beta testing, Sift significantly reduced deal creation time while improving alignment between campaign intent and content context. This allows trading teams to focus on strategy rather than operational setup.### Semantic Intelligence at the Infrastructure LayerUnlike traditional contextual solutions dependent on static keyword lists, Sift uses AI models to interpret content meaning, intent, and cultural nuance in real time.This enables demand partners to:* Activate semantic segments that evolve at the pace of content.* Align deals with ICPs, brand values, and relevant cultural moments.* Operate on an embedded agentic layer where AI agents continuously optimize the relationship between context, bid strategy, and outcome on every impression.“The next phase of digital advertising will be defined by autonomous systems operating at the infrastructure level,” said Agustin Echavarria Coll, Co-Founder of Smoot. “Agentic intelligence will reduce friction, compress decision cycles, and unlock new forms of alignment between brands and content. With Sift, we are building toward a self-optimizing programmatic ecosystem.”### The Evolution of Wizard, Now Self-ServiceSift is the self-service evolution of Wizard, Smoot’s proprietary content and emotional context intelligence engine. Wizard already powers Smoot’s ability to interpret content, emotions, and cultural signals at global scale.With Sift, partners can now:* Describe campaign objectives, ICPs, and brand constraints in natural language.* Activate semantic and contextual segments automatically constructed by Wizard’s agents.* Generate and launch deals aligned with brand values and cultural momentum in minutes, without spreadsheets or repetitive manual processes.Over the past six months, the infrastructure has operated in beta with leading agency groups and Tier 2 agencies, validating the agentic model in live programmatic buying environments and preparing its transition into a scalable product offering.### Built for a More Efficient Supply ChainSift is designed to create a more efficient and transparent supply chain aligned with advertiser and agency priorities.With Sift, partners can:* Move from multi-day PMP creation cycles to agentic workflows in minutes.* Improve demand-supply alignment by directly connecting campaign intent with relevant inventory.* Experiment faster by launching and testing multiple deal strategies without added operational overhead.* Shorten the time from insight to activation by automatically translating campaign learnings into new deals.By combining AI-driven semantic and emotional intelligence with direct exchange connectivity, Smoot continues its focus on building infrastructure that increases publisher value and improves demand-side efficiency.### AvailabilitySift is now available to demand partners connected to the Smoot exchange and will progressively expand across Web, In-App, and CTV environments.### About Smoot

