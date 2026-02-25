PEARL Intelligence Network Launches National Water Quality Platform Amid Potomac Interceptor Crisis

Platform aggregates 430M+ verified datapoints across 565,000 EPA assessment units, delivering real-time intelligence for crisis response and compliance.

HAMPSTEAD, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project PEARL, developer of the PEARL Intelligence Network (PIN), today announced the availability of its national water quality monitoring and intelligence platform. PIN aggregates over 430 million verified water quality datapoints across all 565,000 EPA assessment units nationwide and delivers role-based intelligence dashboards for federal, state, municipal, and research stakeholders. The platform is immediately applicable to the ongoing Potomac Interceptor sewer collapse and recovery effort.On January 19, 2026, the Potomac Interceptor — a 72-inch sewer main near the Clara Barton Parkway in Montgomery County — collapsed, releasing an estimated 243 to 300 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the Potomac River, one of the largest sewage spills in United States history. Findings published by the University of Maryland School of Public Health reported E. coli levels more than 10,000 times above EPA recreational water quality standards at the spill site, with levels still exceeding standards by 2,500 times a full week later. Researchers also detected antibiotic-resistant MRSA at the point of overflow — bacteria that pose serious infection risks to anyone in contact with impacted water or soil.The crisis has since escalated into a multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional response involving DC Water, EPA, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Virginia Department of Health, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and FEMA. On February 20, EPA was designated lead federal agency. Yet no unified system currently exists for sharing real-time water quality data across these jurisdictions during a crisis of this scale. Each agency is working from incomplete and delayed information.PIN is designed to provide the shared intelligence layer that is missing. The platform delivers 12 role-based management centers tailored to each stakeholder type: national-scope views for federal agencies, state dashboards for environmental regulators, and municipal views for MS4 permit holders. Additional centers serve utilities, university researchers, NGO conservation organizations, corporate ESG teams, and K-12 STEM education programs. Across all centers, PIN provides 87 analytical lenses covering water quality risk, environmental justice vulnerability, compliance costs, ecological sensitivity, monitoring coverage, and trends.PIN's environmental justice analysis reveals that communities near impaired waterbodies in the Potomac crisis zone face moderate to significant environmental justice burdens — a factor that has received limited attention in the current response despite the federal government's Justice40 commitments.The platform's dataset spans all five water quality domains — surface water, drinking water, wastewater, groundwater, and stormwater — aggregating over 430 million verified datapoints from accredited laboratories, regulatory submissions, peer-reviewed research, and calibrated sensor networks. All data is WQX-compatible and ready for integration with existing federal and state monitoring programs."The intelligence platform to make water quality data actionable has been built," said Doug Hood, Founder and CEO of PEARL. "The Potomac Interceptor crisis should be a wake-up call. Decision-makers deserve the visibility to protect public health and hold aging infrastructure accountable before it fails — not discover failures weeks after the damage is done."PEARL is seeking partnerships with federal, state, and local agencies to deploy PIN as a shared water quality intelligence layer for crisis response and long-term infrastructure resilience.ABOUT PEARLProject PEARL (Proactive Engineering for Aquatic Rehabilitation and Legacy) is a Maryland-based water quality technology company. Its PEARL Intelligence Network (PIN) aggregates over 430 million verified water quality datapoints across all five water domains spanning 565,000 U.S. EPA assessment units. PIN delivers 12 role-based management centers and 87 analytical lenses for federal agencies, state regulators, municipal permit holders, utilities, corporate sustainability programs, research institutions, and educational organizations. PEARL holds three provisional patents on water treatment technology combining aquatic biofiltration with mechanical filtration.

