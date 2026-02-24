STMicroelectronics’ new MasterGaN power ICs combine flexibility with advanced GaN technology

MasterGaN6 power IC

Target chargers and adapters for consumer electronics, industrial-lighting power supplies, and DC-to-AC solar micro-inverters

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STMicroelectronics has introduced MasterGaN6, beginning the second generation of the MasterGaN half-bridge family. The new power system in package couples an updated BCD driver with a high-performance GaN power transistor that has just 140mΩ RDS(on).

Leveraging the high integration already established with ST’s MasterGaN family, MasterGaN6 enlarges the feature count by including dedicated pins for fault indication and standby functionality. While these features enable smart system management and enhance power savings, the new devices also integrate LDOs and a bootstrap diode to ensure optimal driving while saving on external components.

Engineered with very fast timing, the new advanced driver allows high-frequency operation thanks to its low minimum on-time and propagation delays, helping designers minimize circuit footprint. Moreover, its ultra-fast wake up time enhances burst-mode operation for optimal low-load efficiency.

With a full set of protections, including cross conduction, thermal shutdown and under-voltage lockout built-in, MasterGaN6 lets engineers achieve a low bill of materials, compact PCB size, and simplified circuit layout.

MasterGaN6 can handle up to 10A of current and is designed for consumer and industrial applications, such as chargers, adapters, lighting power supplies, and DC to AC solar micro-inverters. Its half-bridge configuration is suited to diverse topologies, such as active-clamp flyback (ACF), resonant LLC, inverse buck converters, and power factor correction (PFC) circuits.

To help designers quickly evaluate the new ICs, ST has released the EVLMG6 evaluation board and added the MasterGaN6 model to the eDesignSuite PCB Thermal Simulator.

MasterGaN6 is in production now and available in a compact 9mm x 9mm QFN package from $4.14 for orders of 1000 pieces.

For more information please go to www.st.com/mastergan6



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.