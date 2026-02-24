Open Source Scanning Sector Report: Market Competition and Outlook

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The open source scanning market has emerged as a critical component of modern software security, reflecting the increasing reliance on open source code across industries. As organizations grapple with growing cybersecurity threats and regulatory demands, this market is set to experience considerable expansion. Here’s an overview of its current size, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Open Source Scanning Market

The open source scanning market has witnessed rapid growth recently, expanding from a valuation of $1.9 billion in 2025 to an estimated $2.17 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This upward trajectory has been fueled by broader adoption of open-source software, a rise in software vulnerabilities, heightened regulatory emphasis on compliance, the strengthening of enterprise cybersecurity protocols, and the demand for transparency in third-party libraries.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this robust expansion, reaching $3.72 billion by 2030 with an anticipated CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by factors such as the increasing implementation of DevSecOps practices, growing reliance on automated risk assessment tools, the rise of cloud-native application development, mounting concerns over software supply chain security, and the expansion of government mandates regarding software bill of materials (SBOM). Key trends expected to influence the market include wider adoption of SBOM generation and management, deeper integration of scanning tools within DevSecOps pipelines, heightened demand for continuous dependency monitoring, expanded license risk and compliance tracking, and a shift toward automated open source risk evaluation.

Understanding Open Source Scanning and Its Importance

Open source scanning refers to the automated analysis of software to detect and inventory open-source components, identify known security vulnerabilities, and verify license compliance throughout the codebase. This process generates a software bill of materials (SBOM) and plays a vital role in managing risks linked to third-party libraries during the software lifecycle. Such scanning practices are essential for ensuring visibility into the use of open source, maintaining security, and achieving compliance in today’s software development environment.

Key Factors Propelling the Open Source Scanning Market Forward

One of the most significant drivers of the open source scanning market is the escalating threat of supply chain attacks. These attacks exploit weaknesses in third-party software components or dependencies, allowing cybercriminals to infiltrate organizational systems. The frequency of these attacks is rising due to the growing dependence on open source libraries, which increases potential attack vectors. Open source scanning helps organizations detect and fix vulnerabilities or malicious code in dependencies before deployment, effectively reducing the risk posed by these threats.

To illustrate, in April 2024, the UK government reported that UK businesses faced approximately 7.78 million cyber crimes of all types over the previous year, including around 116,000 non-phishing cyber crimes. Meanwhile, UK charities were targeted by an estimated 924,000 cyber crimes, highlighting the scale and urgency of cyber threats in the region. This widespread and growing threat landscape is a major factor driving the demand for open source scanning solutions.

Leading Region in Market Share and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America dominated the open source scanning market, holding the largest regional share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and opportunities ahead.

