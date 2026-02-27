The market demand for Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Systems is projected to grow to US $145.77 billion by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected System Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $76.1 billion in 2025 to $86.52 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The distributed photovoltaic grid-connected system market has been witnessing swift growth recently as more regions and sectors embrace solar energy solutions. This market is set to expand further in the coming years, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for sustainable power options. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and prevailing trends shaping this evolving landscape.

Rapid Expansion of the Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected System Market

The distributed photovoltaic (PV) grid-connected systems market growth has seen significant growth in recent years. From $76.1 billion in 2025, it is forecasted to rise to $86.52 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This historical growth stems from factors such as wider residential solar adoption, supportive net metering policies, falling solar panel prices, establishment of foundational grid interconnection standards, and increased electricity demand in urban areas.

Outlook for the Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected System Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is projected to expand rapidly, reaching $145.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.9%. This expected surge is fueled by growing investments in decentralized renewable energy sources, broader deployment of smart inverter technology, increasing uptake of commercial and industrial rooftop solar installations, greater integration of energy storage systems, and heightened attention to grid flexibility and resilience. Key trends set to influence market growth include widespread installation of rooftop grid-connected PV systems, rising use of microinverters and smart inverters, incorporation of energy management systems, growth in small-scale commercial PV projects, and enhanced grid protection compliance.

Understanding Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected Systems

A distributed photovoltaic grid-connected system involves solar panels installed near the point of consumption and directly linked to the utility grid. This setup converts sunlight to electricity, which powers local users and feeds surplus energy back into the grid when available. Such systems contribute to cleaner electricity generation, help reduce demands on the main grid, lower energy expenses, and facilitate the integration of renewable power at a decentralized level.

Increasing Demand for Clean Energy as a Market Growth Catalyst

One of the primary forces driving the market is the worldwide surge in demand for clean, renewable energy. Clean energy refers to power generated from sources like solar, wind, and hydropower that produce minimal or zero carbon emissions and promote long-term environmental sustainability. This growing demand is propelled by stricter governmental decarbonization goals and heightened efforts from industries and utilities aiming to decrease reliance on fossil fuels while enhancing energy security. Distributed PV grid-connected systems enable efficient solar energy generation directly feeding into existing grids, thus supporting broader renewable energy integration at the distribution level. For instance, in March 2025, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported a 15.1% increase in renewable power capacity—from 509 GW in 2023 to 585 GW in 2024—accounting for over 90% of new global power capacity added. Such developments highlight the expanding role of renewable energy in boosting the distributed photovoltaic market.

Regional Leaders in the Distributed Photovoltaic Grid-Connected System Market

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the dominant share of the distributed photovoltaic grid-connected system market and is expected to continue as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Other regions included in the market analysis are South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and growth opportunities.

