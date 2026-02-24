Submit Release
By the numbers: MiEnviro Portal for Air

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Air Quality Division (AQD) has made significant strides in modernizing its systems through the MiEnviro Portal.

In 2023, AQD successfully launched program areas for dry cleaning and emissions reporting in MiEnviro. Building on that progress, permitting and compliance reporting were onboarded between December 2024 and January 2025. Most recently, the Asbestos Unit went live in April 2025.

These accomplishments were the result of a collaborative effort across the division. Staff dedicated countless hours to developing guidance and training internally before opening the system to external stakeholders. The Air Quality team remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition to MiEnviro for all users.

Outreach

  • 856,151 people reached with messaging about the launch and training opportunities available for compliance reporting, permitting, and asbestos in MiEnviro.

Hours of training

  • Over 33.5 hours spent training external users.

Emails to EGLE-Air-MiEnviro@Michigan.gov:

For additional information on MiEnviro for Air visit the MiEnviro for Air webpage. Answers to questions may be found on the webpage, or questions may be sent to EGLE-Air-MiEnviro@Michigan.gov

By the numbers: MiEnviro Portal for Air

