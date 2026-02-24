Stream Advisory Partially Rescinded for Main Chikaskia River in Kingman County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded the stream advisory for part of the Chikaskia River and an unnamed tributary of the Chikaskia River in Kingman County from County Road 808 to the Chikaskia south of Spivey to the K-2 bridge in Harper County.

The stream advisory remains in place for parts of the unnamed tributary from the Kingman County line to the confluence of the Chikaskia River as crude oil recovery operations are still taking place.

Should oil be detected in the vicinity, please report it to the incident hotline at 785-296-1679.

The stream advisory is due to a spill of crude oil and produced water from an oil production lease. Water quality has been impacted and the extent is still being determined. Water quality measurements have been taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC), Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, along with KDHE and EPA have been on scene to assist with the coordination of this cleanup.

The agencies ask that individuals avoid contact with the impacted bodies of water, do not let their cattle enter the water, or drink the water.

KDHE will rescind the remaining advisory once contact has been deemed safe.