Forge Management Inc. Concludes 2025 Following Significant Success and Growth

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forge Management Inc. concluded its first year of operations with rapid expansion, a top-five sales ranking, and $78 million generated for its telecommunications client in 2025. Founded in June 2025 in Tucson, Arizona, the company scaled from a three-person startup to a 30-person organization within six months and expanded into Phoenix in December to support continued growth.The company’s trajectory from launch to metropolitan expansion within the same calendar year marks a significant milestone in Arizona’s performance-based sales sector.Founded in Tucson, Expanded to Phoenix in Six MonthsChief Executive Officer Justin Wood established Forge Management Inc. in Tucson in June 2025, entering the telecommunications market with a lean team of three professionals. Initial operations focused on direct customer acquisition and territory-based outreach strategies within Southern Arizona.By the fourth quarter of 2025, sustained growth in sales production and workforce expansion required access to a larger commercial hub. In December, Forge Management formally expanded operations into Phoenix, Arizona’s largest metropolitan market.The transition from a smaller regional city to the state’s primary economic center reflects accelerated performance and operational demand during the company’s first year. Phoenix now serves as the company’s central office, providing expanded infrastructure and access to a broader labor market.$78 Million Generated in First Year of OperationsDuring 2025, Forge Management generated $78 million in revenue for its telecommunications client. Achieving this level of production within a partial calendar year placed the company among the top five sales-performing organizations in its network.The ranking reflects consistent territory execution, measurable acquisition strategies, and sustained output across multiple Arizona markets. Revenue generation at this scale typically signals structured field operations, performance tracking systems, and coordinated team leadership.The company’s production contributed to increased customer reach and expanded market penetration within Arizona’s telecommunications sector. This level of performance positioned the organization as a growing contributor to telecommunications expansion efforts across multiple Arizona markets.Workforce Grows From 3 to 30 in Half a YearOperational growth matched financial performance. Forge Management expanded from three founding team members in June to 30 full-time professionals by the end of December 2025.The tenfold increase required accelerated recruitment, onboarding systems, and leadership development tracks to support performance consistency. New team members went through structured advancement pathways, allowing the organization to scale without interrupting productivity.Rapid hiring during a company’s first six months of operations represents an uncommon growth rate in performance-driven industries, particularly when paired with top-tier sales results. The accelerated workforce growth also supported the development of new team leaders and emerging managers within the organization.Statewide Market Influence and Operational EfficiencyBeginning in Tucson and later expanding into Phoenix, Forge Management increased its operational footprint across Arizona throughout 2025. Field initiatives strengthened telecommunications accessibility in multiple communities and supported business efficiency improvements for partners.Reported operational savings for business owners ranged between $10,000 and $15,000 through streamlined acquisition models and campaign optimization. The combination of revenue generation and cost efficiency positioned the company as a measurable contributor to its client’s statewide objectives.Arizona remains a competitive telecommunications market, particularly in expanding metropolitan corridors. Performance-driven organizations must balance speed, scalability, and operational discipline to maintain standing. Forge Management’s results in 2025 indicate successful navigation of those conditions.Regional Conference Participation Signals Industry IntegrationAlongside statewide expansion, 2025 included multiple regional conference appearances for Wood. He traveled to Philadelphia, Miami, and Anaheim, California, to attend regional leadership and performance conferences that gathered high-producing organizations and industry executives.These events provided access to cross-market insights on scaling operations, recruitment systems, and territory management practices. Participation aligned with Forge Management’s rapid growth phase and broader integration into national performance networks.Upcoming conferences scheduled for Dallas, San Diego, and Seattle in early 2026 indicate continued engagement with multi-market industry forums. Attendance at these forums also supports broader strategic planning as the company enters its second year of operations.Entering 2026 With Expanded InfrastructureForge Management enters 2026 with an established Phoenix presence, expanded leadership capacity, and documented first-year performance metrics. The company’s 2025 milestones include:• Launch in Tucson in June 2025• Expansion to Phoenix in December 2025• Growth from 3 to 30 employees• Top-five sales ranking within its network• $78 million generated for its telecommunications client• Operational savings contributions ranging from $10,000 to $15,000 for business partnersThese developments mark a substantial first-year progression and position the organization for continued expansion in Arizona. Future initiatives are expected to prioritize scalable infrastructure and continued workforce development to support ongoing regional growth.About Forge ManagementForge Management Inc. is a performance-driven sales and marketing organization headquartered in Arizona. Established in 2025, the company partners with telecommunications providers to expand customer reach and strengthen market presence. Operating in Phoenix, Forge Management focuses on scalable growth, disciplined execution, and leadership development. For more information, visit https://forgemgmtinc.com/

