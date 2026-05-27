Forge Management Marks First Year in Business With Arizona Expansion and $1.4 Million in Revenue

Explore Forge Management’s first-year growth, Arizona expansion, leadership development, and telecommunications industry momentum.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Telecommunications-focused company reflects on market growth, leadership development, and operational expansion during its first year of business.PHOENIX, AR. — Forge Management is marking its first year in business following its incorporation approval on May 14, 2025, and the official opening of its doors on August 5, 2025. In less than a year of operations, the Arizona-based company expanded into Phoenix, generated $1.4 million in revenue, doubled its market reach, and continued building partnerships within the telecommunications industry.The milestone represents a significant first year for the company as it expanded operations across Arizona while developing leadership opportunities and increasing its presence in the telecommunications sector. Since launching in 2025, Forge Management has focused on customer acquisition, face-to-face marketing strategies, and operational growth designed to support long-term Arizona expansion.One of the company’s most notable developments during its first year was its expansion into Phoenix. The move broadened Forge Management’s footprint beyond Tucson and created additional opportunities for market growth within Arizona. The expansion also reflected the company’s ability to scale operations quickly during its early stages of development.Alongside its geographic expansion, Forge Management experienced substantial growth in market size. The company began operations working with approximately 35,000 leads and has since doubled that number within its first year in business. The increase in market reach contributed to the company’s continued operational momentum and revenue growth throughout the year.Forge Management also established partnerships with two of the nation’s largest telecommunications clients during its inaugural year. Those partnerships played a major role in the company’s expansion efforts and helped strengthen its position within the telecommunications sales and marketing space.The company’s growth extended beyond operational metrics and into leadership development initiatives. Forge Management is currently preparing for its first management promotion, which is expected to take place within the next 11 days. The promotion is anticipated to support additional expansion efforts, with potential opportunities connected to East Coast markets as the company continues scaling its leadership structure.The rapid pace of internal advancement has become a defining part of Forge Management’s first-year trajectory. The organization focused heavily on building leadership pipelines and creating opportunities for team members to grow into expanded responsibilities as operations increased.Throughout the year, Forge Management also provided team members with opportunities to travel to major cities across the United States and internationally for networking events, conferences, leadership development programs, and business expansion initiatives. Travel destinations included Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, Anaheim, Houston, Pittsburgh, Cabo San Lucas, and Chicago.The travel opportunities became part of the company’s broader effort to expose developing professionals to different markets, operational environments, and leadership experiences. As Forge Management expanded, those experiences helped support collaboration, professional growth, and continued organizational development.The company’s first-year business milestone also aligns with another upcoming anniversary for its leadership. This fall will mark CEO Justin Wood’s second anniversary in the telecommunications and marketing industry. The timing highlights the accelerated pace of Forge Management’s growth since its launch in Arizona less than a year ago.During its first year, Forge Management concentrated on establishing scalable operations while continuing to increase market reach and strengthen team development efforts. Rather than focusing solely on expansion numbers, the company emphasized building long-term infrastructure designed to support future growth across multiple markets.Forge Management’s early growth reflects broader movement within the telecommunications sales and marketing sector, where companies continue investing in direct customer engagement strategies and leadership development initiatives. Businesses operating within the industry have increasingly prioritized customer acquisition, relationship-building, and market expansion efforts as competition continues to grow across regional markets.Arizona has also emerged as an active environment for developing businesses focused on expansion and operational growth. Forge Management’s progress in both Phoenix and Tucson mirrors a larger trend of companies establishing and scaling operations throughout the region.Reaching $1.4 million in revenue during its first year places Forge Management among a growing number of emerging firms experiencing accelerated development within customer acquisition and field marketing operations. The company’s ability to expand markets, develop leadership internally, and establish larger client partnerships contributed to its early momentum heading into year two.Looking ahead, Forge Management plans to continue strengthening its leadership structure, expanding operational reach, and exploring opportunities in additional territories across the country. With expansion already underway and internal growth continuing, the company enters its second year focused on building sustainable momentum across existing and emerging markets.About Forge ManagementForge Management is an Arizona-based sales and marketing company specializing in customer acquisition, market expansion, and leadership development within the telecommunications industry. Founded in 2025, the company focuses on face-to-face marketing strategies, operational growth, and team development across expanding markets. For more information, visit https://forgemgmtinc.com/ Contact Information:Business: Forge ManagementEmail: hr@forgemgmtinc.comWebsite: https://forgemgmtinc.com/ Country: United States

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