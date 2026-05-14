ISSIP Spotlights 2026 Distinguished Recognition Recipients for Excellence in Service Innovation with Impact to BUSINESS

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), today provided further information about the distinguished service innovations receiving 2026 ISSIP Distinguished Recognition for IMPACT TO BUSINESS:Tetra Pak Plant SecureAn Advanced Agreement designed to optimise the entire factory, with guaranteed outcomes at a fixed, predictable cost. It combines traditional maintenance with advanced digital tools, World Class Manufacturing methodologies, workforce trainings and long-term improvement initiatives to address operational gaps. Through close collaboration and a shared risk model, Plant Secure guarantees results such as Operational cost, Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) or Time Utilisation (TU) by increasing throughput, reducing waste, resources and CO2 footprint. Beyond improving operational KPIs, it is designed to improve financial performance; Return on Capital Invested (ROIC) and cash flow. For food and beverage producers, it aligns factory performance directly with longterm business growth and ambitions.uKnowva HRMS – AI-driven HR Software for Smarter WorkplacesuKnowva HRMS for Humanising HR Tech with an AI and skills-driven platform that redefines how organizations manage, engage, and empower their workforce. Its uniqueness lies in combining empathy with intelligence‚ offering predictive insights, skill mapping, and adaptive automation through a smooth-as-butter, intuitive UI/UX. Designed for all‚ whether enterprises or startups‚ fully paperless, go-green, and cost-effective. Its voice-assisted, accessibility-first interface ensures inclusivity for visually impaired users, while AI chatbots, auto-suggestions, and smart analytics simplify every HR task. The modular, low-code framework enables organizations to innovate quickly without technical complexity. Certified for data security and privacy (SOC 2), uKnowva stands for ethical, sustainable, and human-centric innovation‚ where technology works for people, not the other way around.Obase, AI AI-Powered Quality Assurance at AssisTTAssisTT’s AI-Powered Quality Monitoring System developed in collaboration with OBASE uniquely automates end-to-end call quality assessment using a hybrid AI model that blends LLM-based semantic analysis with rule-based business logic. The system evaluates over 450.000 calls monthly, compared to 5,000 manually, reducing per-call cost from 49 TL to under 0.5 TL while improving accuracy and objectivity. It detects nuanced issues such as improper expressions, missing authentication steps, and incorrect service process execution using Turkish NLP models like BERT and cosine similarity algorithms. The solution‚ architecture integrates seamlessly with AssisTT’s Qline quality monitoring interface and data warehouse systems, transforming subjective human evaluation into a scalable, auditable, and fair process that sets a new industry standard for AI-driven quality management.Obase, AI Smart Procurement with AI at TurkcellThe uniqueness of the service innovation lies in its hybrid AI-driven architecture tailored specifically for procurement data standardization at enterprise scale. Unlike traditional rule-based or standalone machine learning systems, it combines deterministic validation rules with LLM-assisted semantic understanding and classification. This enables the creation of correct product attributes and accurate UNSPSC mapping, even if product and service descriptions are incomplete, inconsistent or entered as free text. The system actively guides users during purchase order entry by suggesting standardized product names, categories, and mandatory attributes, preventing errors at the source. Its ability to detect and eliminate duplicate definitions in real time creates a single, consistent procurement data foundation. Designed as a reusable and scalable platform, the solution can be deployed across organizations and industries, making it a distinctive, impactful innovation in intelligent procurement.AI-Enabled Predictive Retention & OffersMost churn initiatives treat “leaving” as a single event and produce one blunt risk score. This service innovation reframes retention as a multi-dimensional problem – addressing savings churn, loan churn, and personalized member offers as connected but distinct challenges.In its first phase, we delivered a validated machine learning model for savings churn using Sound Credit Union’s existing data warehouse and BI infrastructure. This enables proactive outreach to at-risk members without requiring new tools or major system changes.The solution is designed to be modular and scalable. Loan churn detection and a Next Best Offer engine are planned as natural extensions of the same framework, allowing a mid-sized institution to gradually build a full retention capability without needing a large in-house data science team. UW Tacoma; Sound Credit UnionAI Insights with John RoeseAI Insights with John Roese is unique in its sustained, executive-level treatment of AI as a scalable business capability rather than a discrete technology trend. Unlike one-off reports or vendor announcements, the service provides a continuous, evolving narrative that integrates strategy, infrastructure, governance and real-world deployment lessons. Its credibility stems from direct engagement with enterprise-scale challenges learned through Dell’s own adoption of AI and from positioning AI innovation within broader service systems, ecosystems and societal contexts. The offering bridges technical depth and executive relevance, enabling leaders to make informed, long-horizon decisions about AI adoption and value creation. Dell TechnologiesCardGenie, AI Smart Rewards CompanionCardGenie is a first-of-its-kind intelligent financial companion that instantly recommends the optimal credit card for every purchase, helping users maximize rewards, reduce financial waste, and improve credit health. While existing tools track spending, CardGenie transforms that data into actionable, real-time guidance. Its uniqueness lies in its end-to-end ecosystem – card portfolio tracking, real-time merchant-category intelligence, loyalty point aggregation, expiration alerts, credit utilization monitoring, and a smart recommendation engine all within a single interface. Unlike traditional apps, CardGenie evaluates actual and optimal card usage, quantifying missed opportunities and dynamically adjusting recommendations. It is built for inclusivity – usable by rewards beginners, busy families, and expert optimizers alike. By turning complex financial rules into simple, personalized instructions, CardGenie redefines how everyday consumers interact with financial benefits. University of Washington Tacoma; Sound Credit Union.EverRise NowEverRise Now is unique in that it operates as a purpose-built service innovation at the executive layer, bridging the gap between strategy, technology, and execution. Unlike traditional consulting or technology services, EverRise Now embeds executive operating leadership, governance structures, and AI-enabled execution directly into client decision-making and delivery processes. The service is designed around co-creation with client leadership teams, shared accountability for outcomes, and sustainable capability transfer. Advanced technologies are used intentionally as service enablers—supporting prioritization, performance governance, and insight—rather than as standalone solutions or external intervention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.