Nulogy Introduces the Manufacturing Operating System

Manufacturers don’t win by replacing systems – they win by responding faster, operating more consistently, and delivering with confidence when conditions change,”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nulogy, a leading provider of manufacturing operations software, today announced the launch of the Manufacturing Operating System (MOS): a purpose-built platform that brings production, quality, compliance, maintenance, and warehouse execution onto a shared data and workflow backbone — powered by real-time analytics and integration.
Manufacturers today face volatile demand, tight margins, rising compliance requirements, and ongoing labor constraints. Most already have software in place – enterprise systems, point solutions and homegrown tools – but those systems rarely operate as one, resulting in a disconnect that increases manual work, slows response times, and limits visibility.
With Nulogy MOS, manufacturers, contract packagers and 3PLs can unite and manage production, quality, compliance, and collaboration within one system for faster return on value, backed by decades of manufacturing expertise. Customers can start with the solution that solves their greatest pain point today, and expand as their needs evolve. Powered by a shared integration and data foundation, Nulogy MOS connects workflows across teams and sites, enabling real-time visibility, improved coordination, and agility as conditions change.
Customers using Nulogy MOS achieve significant operational gains, including 97% inventory accuracy and 99% customer fill rate, as well as realizing a 12% improvement in OEE within nine months. Nulogy MOS is trusted by customers such as Autoliv, DHL Supply Chain, MSI Express, and Summit Packaging Solutions.
“Being Powered by Nulogy signals to our clients that Summit isn’t just a vendor; we’re an integrated, intelligent expansion of their supply chain,” said Adam Walker, CEO and Founder, Summit Packaging Solutions.
“When you are looking for a solution to solve a very boutique set of requirements associated with secondary, tertiary, or even primary packaging, the tools required are very specific,” said Michael Copeland, VP, IT - Life Sciences & Healthcare, DHL Supply Chain. “Nulogy does a great job of targeting that.”
“Manufacturers don’t win by replacing systems – they win by responding faster, operating more consistently, and delivering with confidence when conditions change,” said Bill Ryan, CEO of Nulogy. “Nulogy MOS brings together the capabilities teams rely on today so our customers can improve operations now, scale as they grow, and compete more effectively without taking on a massive transformation.”
Visit Nulogy.com to learn more about Nulogy MOS.
About Nulogy
Nulogy makes life better for the people behind every product: those who plan, produce, and deliver. We are a provider of connected manufacturing solutions that help manufacturers, packagers, 3PLs, and brands work smarter and better together. Nulogy’s purpose-built Manufacturing Operating System (MOS) underpins how these solutions work together to deliver proven results, including reduced waste, improved efficiency, and more resilient operations.
Nulogy is built to optimize the operations of manufacturers, contract packagers, contract manufacturers, 3PLs, and raw & materials suppliers — improving throughput, quality, fulfillment, and customer satisfaction while making the lives of its people easier.
To learn more about how to join the movement toward digital collaborative manufacturing, visit Nulogy.com.
