ANTOANETTA Introduces Kinetic Moving-Link Design to Gold Engagement Ring Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANTOANETTA , a Los Angeles-based fine jewelry atelier specializing in handcrafted 14K gold pieces, has introduced its kinetic moving-link design concept to its gold engagement ring collection . The expansion brings the brand's signature articulated band construction, originally developed for its fashion ring line, into bridal jewelry for the first time.The kinetic design features two or three solid 14K gold bands joined by small bridges or links that allow each band to move independently on the finger. The result is a ring that shifts and glides with natural hand movement rather than sitting static. The technique, which the atelier developed over nearly two decades of handcrafting fine jewelry, requires precise engineering to ensure comfort and durability for daily wear."An engagement ring is something a person wears every single day for the rest of their life. It should feel alive on the hand, not like something sitting in a display case", said Antoaneta Ivanova, founder and head designer of ANTOANETTA. "Bringing our kinetic design into engagement rings felt like a natural step. These pieces respond to the wearer. They have a quiet sense of motion that makes them feel personal in a way that traditional settings do not."The engagement ring collection is available in yellow, white, and rose gold, with stone options including morganite, aquamarine, moissanite, and diamonds. Prices start at $700, and each ring is made to order in the brand's Los Angeles studio with a production time of two to three weeks.Unlike mass-produced engagement rings that rely on plating or hollow construction, every piece in the gold rings for women collection is crafted from solid 14K gold by a small team of bench jewelers who have worked with the atelier for years. The brand offers complimentary sizing adjustments and free general repairs for one year after purchase.Founded in 2005 by European-born designer Antoaneta Ivanova, a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America, ANTOANETTA has built a reputation for distinctive handcrafted jewelry that prioritizes tactile experience alongside visual design. The atelier's client list includes notable names in entertainment, and the brand has been featured in Vogue, Elle, and Forbes.

