Sustainable Media Center Welcomes New Advisors

SMC welcomes Imre Huss, Trey Jackson, and Noam Dovas as new advisors, bringing youth leadership, civic practice, and platform policy experience.

We are proud to welcome three new advisors to the SMC community. Each of them works at the front lines of civic engagement, platform design, policy, and democratic participation.” — Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director, The Sustainable Media Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Welcoming New SMC Advisors - Feb 2026At a moment when trust in media, technology, and democratic institutions is under real strain, the Sustainable Media Center is deepening its advisory bench with leaders who bring lived experience, practical skills, and a clear-eyed view of how power and information move in the world today.We are proud to welcome three new advisors to the SMC community. Each of them works at the front lines of civic engagement, platform design, policy, and democratic participation. Together, they reflect the kind of cross-generational, cross-sector leadership this moment calls for.Imre HussImre Huss is a senior at the Mastery School of Hawken in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on strengthening democratic participation and countering political polarization. He is co-founder and Team Lead at Govvy, a civic technology and media platform that helps constituents engage more directly with government, and was named a Carnegie Young Leader for Civic Preparedness by the Institute for Citizens and Scholars.As a research intern at More Like US, Imre has co-authored eight articles in The Fulcrum and other publications, including work examining the media incentives that drive polarization and how social platforms can be designed to bridge partisan divides. A former iCivics Youth Fellow, he now mentors the 2025 to 2026 cohort and advises several national civic engagement initiatives.Trey JacksonTrey Jackson is a senior at the University of the Cumberlands, majoring in Accounting and Finance, and comes from rural Appalachia. He will begin law school at the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law in Fall 2026.Trey has held internships in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. District Court system, and across local, state, and national advocacy organizations. He is a licensed real estate agent and serves on the Bluegrass REALTORSGovernmental Affairs Committee. On campus, he is Chief of Staff for Student Government, Vice President of the Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Honor Society, and Co-President of the National Society of Leadership and Success. He brings a grounded, community-rooted perspective on policy, governance, and the practical realities of civic life.Noam DovasNoam Dovas is a Product Policy Manager at DoubleVerify, where he works at the intersection of technology, platform governance, and digital safety. He brings hands-on experience shaping product policy and trust frameworks inside major technology companies, with a focus on how platforms set rules, enforce standards, and navigate the real-world consequences of their design choices.Previously, Noam spent more than four years at Discord as a Product Marketing Manager, helping guide the growth of one of the world’s most influential online community platforms. Earlier in his career, he worked in product policy at Meta, gaining exposure to how large platforms approach content moderation, safety, and governance at scale. He has also worked in public service as a Congressional Intern in the U.S. House of Representatives. Noam brings a platform-insider perspective that helps ground our work in how change actually happens inside tech companies.Together, Imre, Trey, and Noam represent the kind of leadership we believe is essential for building a healthier information ecosystem. They span youth-led civic innovation, community-rooted public service, and inside-the-platform policy experience. We are excited to learn from them, work alongside them, and bring their perspectives into our work as we build toward a more trustworthy, human-centered media future.

