Sustainable Media Center Welcomes New Advisors and Trustees Advancing Ethical Technology and Media Innovation

New SMC Members 2 SMC Logo

These advisors represent exactly the kind of cross-sector leadership this moment demands.” — Emma Lembke

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center (SMC), an intergenerational nonprofit dedicated to building a healthier digital public square, today announced the addition of four new members to its network of Advisors and Trustees: Cason Noll, Maya Englehorn, Emi Kim, and Kevin Conroy.The appointments reflect SMC’s continued commitment to bringing together leaders across generations, industries, and disciplines to reimagine the future of technology, media, and civic life.“These advisors represent exactly the kind of cross-sector leadership this moment demands,” said Emma Lembke. “From youth governance and ethical AI to media transformation and digital innovation, each of these individuals brings critical insight into how we can build a healthier and more human-centered digital ecosystem.”Cason Noll joins SMC as a young leader at the forefront of responsible AI advocacy and youth policymaking. A Nevada Youth Legislator, entrepreneur, and board member of the Center for Youth and AI, Noll has been actively involved in conversations surrounding ethical artificial intelligence development and youth inclusion in emerging technology governance.Maya Englehorn brings extensive experience in youth organizing and digital wellbeing advocacy through her work as Director of the Wired Human Youth Coalition. Her leadership has focused on empowering young people to engage critically with technology while advancing healthier online environments and more accountable digital systems.Emi Kim is a technology reform policy advocate whose work focuses on youth online safety and digital rights. Through leadership roles with the LOG OFF Movement and the Design It For Us Coalition, Kim has contributed to legislative outreach, coalition-building, and public advocacy efforts surrounding social media reform, including serving as the Lead Youth Consultant for the California Age-Appropriate Design Code, which passed into law in 2022. She has also collaborated with the Biden-Harris Administration’s Kids Online Health & Safety Task Force on issues related to youth mental health, privacy, and online safety. Alongside her advocacy work, Kim is also an actress and stars as EUJIN in the feature film K-POPS! directed by Anderson .Paak.Kevin Conroy joins SMC as a Trustee with decades of leadership experience spanning media, entertainment, and technology innovation. Throughout his career, Conroy has held senior executive roles at companies including CBS, Fox, Bertelsmann, AOL, Univision, and MGM Studios, where he helped lead major digital transformation and emerging media initiatives. Currently CEO of ConroyCo Ventures, Conroy advises and invests in growth-stage companies operating at the intersection of media, technology, and innovation, and has been widely recognized for his contributions to digital media strategy and innovation.The additions come at a pivotal moment for SMC as the organization continues expanding its work across ethical technology design, youth advocacy, digital governance, and public-interest media innovation.Founded to address the societal impacts of modern digital systems, the Sustainable Media Center convenes leaders from media, academia, civil society, and technology alongside Gen Z advocates to advance solutions that prioritize human wellbeing, democratic resilience, and healthier online communities.For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, please contact:Emma LembkeDirector of Gen Z AdvocacySustainable Media Center

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.