Cabo Remains Safe and Unaffected by Recent Events in Mexico

Our local team is on the ground, and I am in Cabo as well. Everything is calm and operating as usual. We are in contact with local partners/authorities and there is no impact to Cabo.” — David Girard, CEO

CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following recent news reports regarding activity near Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, (Mexico) we want to clearly confirm that Cabo is completely safe and not affected.Cabo is located in Baja California Sur at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula. Puerto Vallarta is on Mexico’s mainland in the state of Jalisco. These are two entirely different regions of the country, separated by the Sea of Cortez. What is happening in Puerto Vallarta has no impact on Cabo.There have been no disruptions in Cabo. Flights into and out of Los Cabos International Airport are operating normally. Resorts, private villas, restaurants, beach clubs, golf courses, marinas, and tour operators are all open and functioning as usual.Life in Cabo continues as normal. Visitors are enjoying the beaches, restaurants are full, excursions are running, and the hospitality community is welcoming guests without interruption.Cabo continues to be one of Mexico’s most established and trusted travel destinations, with strong infrastructure and a long-standing tourism community. There is no impact to the area at this time.Security operations in Los Cabos continue as normal, and there are no changes affecting travel or daily life. For the most up-to-date information, travelers can refer to their government travel advisory website, the Los Cabos Tourism Board, or contact our team directly for updates.Official Statement from Local Authorities:Local officials have also confirmed that Baja California Sur remains stable. The Mayor of Los Cabos, Christian Agúndez Gómez, shared that authorities across the state are continuing their regular safety operations. Governor Víctor Manuel Castro Cosío has confirmed that no incidents related to those events have occurred in Baja California Sur.Authorities have reinforced surveillance, patrols, and prevention checkpoints across the state in coordination with federal and local agencies. According to officials, the situation remains under control and poses no risk to the public.Municipal, state, and federal authorities continue to work together to maintain safety and order. The public is encouraged to rely on official sources for accurate information and to avoid sharing unverified reports.

