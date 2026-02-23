Sinaloa Cartel Leader Charged in Massive Drug Trafficking Scheme

An alleged leader of the Sinaloa Cartel made his initial appearance in federal court today to face charges for leading a large-scale drug trafficking operation responsible for moving fentanyl and other narcotics into the United States.

