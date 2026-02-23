See-Saw by Arthur Day Explores Tension, Secrets, and Survival

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books To Life Marketing proudly announces the release of See-Saw , a suspenseful and emotionally charged thriller by Arthur Day , exploring the precarious balance between love, identity, and the deadly consequences of secrets.“If you cut us, we all bleed red,” says Arthur Day, reflecting the raw humanity woven through the pages of his latest novel. “No matter who we are or how different we may seem, our stories intersect in powerful and unexpected ways.”ABOUT THE BOOKSee-Saw dives into a high-stakes mystery set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The story follows transgender woman Dianne Vargas and her partner MJ McCaal, who are preparing to begin a new chapter of life together through marriage. But before they can celebrate, they are thrust into a chilling investigation: a brutal double murder outside a local bar.Enlisted by County Sheriff John Buckmaster, Dianne and MJ race to uncover the truth behind the deaths of two women. Unbeknownst to Dianne, an even greater danger lurks in the shadows—a psychopathic killer stalking her every move. The threat stems from a photograph she once took of a cheating husband, leading to a vengeful hitman now targeting her.A mix of romance, identity, intrigue, and heart-pounding suspense, See-Saw delivers a riveting page-turner that keeps readers on edge from start to finish.Media AppearanceArthur Day was recently featured on The Chris Voss Show, where he discussed the inspirations, twists, and emotional depth behind See-Saw. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3ozF_KFCSE ABOUT THE AUTHORArthur Day is the author of five books, including Death At Dawn, The Velvet Trap, and See-Saw. A writer at heart, he has penned poems and songs for his children and published his first book, Sampson and Delilah, at the age of sixty. He resides in Simsbury, Connecticut, with his wife and their beloved Old English Bulldog, Rocco.BOOK DETAILS• Title: See-Saw• Author: Arthur Day• Genre: Thriller• ISBN: 978-1-966088-03-05• Format: Hardcover & PaperbackCONNECT WITH ARTHUR DAYWebsite: https://arthurdaywrites.com/

