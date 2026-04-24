Dr. Samantha Slotnick Empowers Young Minds through Vision and Learning in But MOMMY, I can SEE!

SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly presents the release of But MOMMY, I can SEE! , an intelligent, heartwarming, and educational children’s book by Dr. Samantha Slotnick , designed to raise awareness about learning-related vision problems while empowering children, parents, and educators with knowledge that supports early development and academic success. This engaging and insightful story invites readers to explore the difference between seeing and seeing well, highlighting how proper vision care can unlock a child’s full learning potential.“The greatest barrier to learning is often the one we cannot see. When we help a child’s eyes work better together, we don’t just improve vision—we unlock the doorway to attention, confidence, and a lifelong relationship with learning.” — Dr. Samantha Slotnick, Author of But MOMMY, I can SEE!About the BookBut MOMMY, I can SEE! is a compelling and educational children’s book that goes beyond traditional storytelling by addressing a commonly overlooked issue in childhood development—visual perception and its impact on learning. Through the story of Sylvia, readers are introduced to the subtle yet significant differences between simply “seeing” and truly “seeing well.”As Sylvia receives her first pair of prescription glasses, her journey unfolds through meaningful conversations with her optometrist, offering valuable insights into how vision affects reading, attention, and classroom performance. The book helps children and parents understand that glasses are not just for those who “can’t see,” but can also be a powerful tool for enhancing focus, comprehension, and confidence.What sets this book apart is its seamless blend of engaging storytelling, relatable experiences, and medically grounded information. Enriched with vivid illustrations by Daniel W. Miller, the story also incorporates real-life scenarios—from classroom settings to family interactions—making it both educational and emotionally resonant. A unique feature of the book is the inclusion of “Casey,” Sylvia’s imaginative glasses case, which adds a whimsical and memorable layer to the narrative.The book also introduces readers to the fundamentals of visual development, including how the eyes work together and how certain visual challenges can impact learning. It further provides global resources to help families connect with behavioral and developmental optometrists. Designed for children, parents, educators, and healthcare professionals alike, this book is positioned to become an essential resource in both homes and classrooms.Book Details• Title: But MOMMY, I can SEE!• Author: Dr. Samantha Slotnick• Genre: Juvenile Fiction / Education / Health & Daily Living• ISBN: 979-8887635569• Format: Hardcover, Paperback, E-book• Available At: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers• Discover More: https://drslotnick.com/book About the AuthorDr. Samantha Slotnick, OD, FAAO, FOVDR, is a behavioral optometrist based in Scarsdale, New York, specializing in vision problems that affect learning, reading, comprehension, and attention. Through her practice, Mind-Body-World Optometry, she takes a holistic approach to eye care, helping patients of all ages actively engage with and improve their visual abilities.With a strong foundation in both science and behavioral psychology, Dr. Slotnick combines clinical expertise with innovative techniques, including optometric vision therapy and advanced technologies such as augmented reality. She is also an accomplished lecturer and author, having presented educational seminars worldwide on visual rehabilitation and vision development. Her work continues to empower patients, families, and professionals to better understand the vital role vision plays in learning and everyday life.Media FeatureDr. Samantha Slotnick was recently featured on The Chris Voss Show, where she discussed the inspiration behind But MOMMY, I can SEE! and the importance of addressing vision-related learning challenges in children.Watch the full interview here:Connect with the AuthorFacebook:Dr. Samantha Slotnick, Mind-Body-World Optometry: https://www.facebook.com/DrSlotnick Samantha Slotnick Author: https://www.facebook.com/SamanthaSlotnickAuthor/ Instagram:Author: https://instagram.com/drsamanthaslotnickauthor Practice: https://www.instagram.com/drslotnick/ YouTube:Dr. Samantha Slotnick Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3TMSobF-9RmlJrYYdD1PUQ Children’s Book Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaAgY-rpwQ1elx5ET4Alknw LinkedIn:

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