City condemns alleged hate-motivated protest at City Hall

HAMILTON, ON – Today, the City of Hamilton released the following statement regarding the alleged hate-motivated protest that occurred on February 22, 2026, in the City Hall forecourt:

“The City of Hamilton is aware of the concerning hate-motivated incident that took place on Feb. 22, 2026, in the City Hall forecourt.

Hamilton is a diverse, welcoming and inclusive community where everyone deserves to feel safe. Hate and discrimination have no place here.

The City strongly opposes speech, actions or imagery that are hate-motivated or discriminatory in any form. Such conduct has no place in Hamilton and will not be tolerated.

Reporting hate crimes and hate incidents is an important step in preventing harm and supporting those impacted. The City encourages anyone with information related to this incident to contact Hamilton Police Service (HPS) at 905-546-4925 or report online at hamiltonpolice.on.ca.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppershamilton.com.

Residents may also report incidents and request support through the Hamilton Anti-Racism Resource Centre at harrc.ca.”