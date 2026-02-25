StorageChain Launches BYOC Infrastructure Layer for Enterprise AI

Bring Your Own Cloud

Plug-and-play deployment into existing cloud environments like Amazon S3 delivers up to 80% cost savings while enabling simultaneous AI search across platforms

Enterprise AI should not require consolidating data into a single vendor’s cloud. BYOC enables organizations to search and activate intelligence across environments without surrendering control.” — Chris Dominguez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageChain Launches Bring your Own Cloud (BYOC) - A Plug-and-Play AI Search Layer for Enterprise Storage Cloud Environments like Amazon S3. Delivers up to 80% cost savings while enabling simultaneous AI search across multiple existing storage platforms.StorageChain today announced the expansion of its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) architecture, positioning the company at the infrastructure layer of enterprise AI deployment.As artificial intelligence transitions from experimentation to mission-critical infrastructure, enterprises face a structural challenge: their data is fragmented across multiple cloud platforms, storage providers, and environments. Traditional AI implementations typically operate within a single cloud ecosystem, limiting visibility and creating dependency.StorageChain’s BYOC architecture introduces a unified intelligence layer that allows organizations to deploy AI directly on infrastructure they control, including multiple cloud environments and StorageChain’s decentralized Web3 cloud, without migrating raw data into proprietary platforms.Through this architecture, enterprises can search, analyze, and activate data across disparate cloud platforms simultaneously, enabling AI-driven intelligence without consolidating or replicating data into a single vendor-controlled system.To demonstrate how BYOC operates across environments, StorageChain has released a “How It Works” video walkthrough showcasing simultaneous AI intelligence running across multiple infrastructure layers. The video is available at https://youtu.be/XfylC-wu6k8 “AI is no longer a feature. It is becoming foundational infrastructure,” said Chris Dominguez, CEO of StorageChain. “The enterprises that win in the next decade will be those that control how intelligence is deployed against their data - regardless of where that data resides. BYOC gives organizations architectural independence and cross-environment visibility at the infrastructure level.”Unlike centralized AI platforms that require data replication into vendor-managed ecosystems, StorageChain’s model preserves customer control. Raw data remains in existing storage environments, while only derived artifacts such as embeddings and metadata are generated to power intelligence. This enables enterprises to execute AI-driven search and analysis across multiple cloud platforms simultaneously while maintaining governance, compliance, and cost control.The BYOC architecture allows organizations to activate stored and archived data, including long-lived documents, records, and operational datasets, by layering intelligence directly on top of existing systems. Rather than replacing infrastructure investments, StorageChain transforms fragmented cloud storage into a unified AI-ready intelligence fabric.As AI models increasingly commoditize, the competitive advantage in enterprise AI is shifting from model access to architectural control and cross-environment interoperability. StorageChain believes long-term enterprise value will reside in how intelligence is deployed, governed, and scaled across heterogeneous infrastructure environments.BYOC enables enterprises to:• Deploy AI intelligence without centralized lock-in• Search and analyze data across multiple cloud platforms simultaneously• Leverage existing compute resources to manage costs• Operate across hybrid and decentralized environments• Maintain governance and compliance without workflow disruption• Reduce AI deployment costs by up to 80% compared to leading centralized AI architectures like OpenAI, Amazon, Google, and othersThe architecture is designed to align with existing enterprise cloud investments while expanding flexibility across multi-environment deployments. Customers can operate intelligence across their entire cloud footprint - all through a unified intelligence layer without forced data consolidation.“The value is not in who hosts the model,” Dominguez added. “The value is in durable architectural control across every environment where enterprise data lives. We are building for that future.”The company’s roadmap includes expanded integrations with major cloud storage systems, enterprise content platforms, and strategic channel partners to accelerate enterprise adoption.About StorageChainStorageChain is a data-layer intelligence platform designed to enable AI where enterprise data already lives. By combining AI-driven intelligence with flexible deployment models, including Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) and StorageChain’s decentralized Web3 cloud, the company enables enterprises to search, analyze, and activate data across multiple cloud environments simultaneously without centralized dependency. Built for document-intensive and regulated industries, StorageChain transforms fragmented cloud storage into unified, intelligent infrastructure while preserving control over governance, cost, and deployment.For more information, visit www.StorageChain.io Media: info@StorageChain.io

Bring Your Own Cloud AI Search

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.