Gift Wrapping Products Market: Application, Industry & Regional Analysis with Segment Forecasts to 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Gift Wrapping Products Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Gift Wrapping Products Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gift wrapping products market has been showing impressive growth recently, fueled by changing consumer habits and expanding retail channels. As gifting becomes more personalized and celebrations more frequent, the demand for attractive and functional wrapping solutions continues to rise. Let’s explore the current market size, driving forces, leading regions, and future trends shaping this vibrant industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Gift Wrapping Products Market

The gift wrapping products market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From a market size of $22.8 billion in 2025, it is expected to increase to $24.49 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth during the historical period is mainly driven by heightened demand during festive seasons, the expansion of the retail sector, greater popularity of personalized gifts, the surge in e-commerce platforms, and increased consumer spending on celebrations.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $32.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this expansion include a rising preference for eco-friendly wrapping options, a growing trend toward premium and luxury packaging, the increase in online gifting, corporate gifting growth, and social media’s influence on gifting styles. Key trends expected to shape the market involve personalization and custom wrapping, sustainable and recycled materials, demand for luxury packaging, DIY and craft-inspired wrapping products, as well as convenient, ready-to-use packaging solutions.

Download a free sample of the gift wrapping products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=32636&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding Gift Wrapping Products and Their Purpose

Gift wrapping products encompass decorative materials and accessories designed to cover and embellish gifts. Their main purpose is to enhance the presentation, protect the gift, and create a memorable experience by adding visual appeal and expressing sentiments. These products play a crucial role in elevating the overall gifting moment, making the act more engaging and special for both giver and recipient.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging Fuels the Gift Wrapping Products Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the gift wrapping products market is the increasing awareness and adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Such packaging involves materials that are recyclable, biodegradable, or renewable, aimed at minimizing environmental impact.

As online shopping and home delivery become more prevalent, consumers seek convenient and responsible packaging options. The gift wrapping products sector supports this demand by offering eco-friendly wrapping paper, bags, and accessories that combine sustainability with aesthetic appeal. For example, in April 2023, Trivium Packaging, a Netherlands-based sustainable packaging provider, reported that 82% of global consumers expressed willingness to pay extra for sustainable packaging, marking a 4-point rise from 2022. Additionally, 71% of consumers chose products based on packaging sustainability, highlighting a strong market preference for environmentally conscious solutions. This growing eco-awareness is expected to significantly boost the gift wrapping products market moving forward.

View the full gift wrapping products market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gift-wrapping-products-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Asia-Pacific Leads and Accelerates Growth in the Gift Wrapping Products Market

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific held the largest portion of the gift wrapping products market in 2025. This region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market report covers various key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gift Wrapping Products Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Gifts Retailing Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gifts-retailing-global-market-report

Personalized Gifts Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-gifts-global-market-report

Corporate Gifting Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/corporate-gifting-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.