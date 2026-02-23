Gov. Cox to unveil new digital portal simplifying access to state services

What: Press conference announcing the public launch of MyUtah, a new secure online portal that brings many of the most common state services into one place. Who: Gov. Spencer Cox Alan Fuller, Chief Information Officer and Director, Division of Technology Services When: Tuesday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m. Where: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

