Gov. Cox to unveil new digital portal simplifying access to state services
What:
Press conference announcing the public launch of MyUtah, a new secure online portal that brings many of the most common state services into one place.
Who:
Gov. Spencer Cox
Alan Fuller, Chief Information Officer and Director, Division of Technology Services
When:
Tuesday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
