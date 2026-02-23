Submit Release
Gov. Cox to unveil new digital portal simplifying access to state services

Press conference announcing the public launch of MyUtah, a new secure online portal that brings many of the most common state services into one place.

Gov. Spencer Cox

Alan Fuller, Chief Information Officer and Director, Division of Technology Services

Tuesday, February 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

