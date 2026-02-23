TTI Technologies Launches New Cost-effective Barcode Scanner Solution For Hotels

TTI Technologies Barcode Scanner Solution for IDs

New Barcode Scanner Offers a Flexible, Affordable Alternative to OCR, Designed for Hotels Across the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTI Technologies , a global hospitality technology company, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation, a cost-effective barcode scanner solution designed specifically for hotels.This new solution provides an affordable alternative to Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology for the company’s Scan2PMS system. Tailored for properties across the U.S. and Canada, the scanner reads barcodes from government-issued IDs and MHZ from passports, helping streamline front desk operations while significantly reducing costs.This solution makes it easier and more affordable for hotels to upgrade their front desk operations while maintaining compatibility with a wide range of Property Management Systems (PMS) by eliminating the need for an OCR license.Juanita Andrade, Senior Account Manager at TTI Technologies, highlights the product's affordability and versatility: “We are super excited because we're introducing a new barcode scanning solution that's a lower-cost option for Scan2PMS. It's flexible, affordable, and an alternative to the OCR, making it a perfect fit for a wide variety of hotel properties."Key Features and Benefits- No OCR License Required: One of the scanner’s biggest advantages is that it doesn’t require an OCR license, which significantly reduces the overall cost of the system.- Broad Compatibility: The barcode scanner reads barcodes from driver’s licenses, government IDs, and MRZ codes from passports while remaining compatible with any Property Management System (PMS) that integrates with TTI Technologies.- Flexible Hardware: The solution can work with any scanner, allowing hotels to use existing flatbed scanners or purchase recommended devices from TTI, lowering upfront investment.- Enhanced Functionality: The system integrates seamlessly with TTI's popular ID Finder software, allowing hotels to use features like the “Do Not Rent” list, which flags undesirable guests at check-in.- Flexible Payment Options: Hotels can choose between monthly and annual payment plans, with no long-term commitment required. “Because there’s no OCR cost, properties aren’t locked into agreements since they can cancel at any time,” Andrade said.With its new barcode scanner solution, TTI Technologies continues to deliver cutting-edge tools that enhance hotel operations without breaking the bank. This scanner's flexibility, affordability, and ease of integration make it ideal for hotels of all sizes, whether focused on budget-friendly services or managing larger properties.For more information about the barcode scanner or to schedule a demo, please visit TTITel.com or contact the sales team at sales@ttitel.com.About TTI TechnologiesTTI Technologies, based in New York City, has been innovating technology in the hospitality industry for over thirty years. TTI Technologies takes pride in delivering global hospitality technology solutions that bridge the gap between technology and human interaction, allowing your staff to focus on serving guests. Sample technology solutions include ID/passport scanners, business centers, mobile printing, and lobby tablets. All are customizable to your venue.For media inquiries, please contact:Susan TuckerLure AgencyPhone: 619-273-5100Email: hello@lureagency.com

