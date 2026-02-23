Image Analysis Group Expands Executive Leadership Across Quality and Finance

Image Analysis Group (IAG) Jonathan Shaul | CFO | IAG Derek Hunter | Head of Quality | IAG DYNAMIKA™ at IAG

New leadership in quality and finance strengthens IAG’s global clinical trial imaging capabilities for biotech and pharma sponsors.

These appointments strengthen our ability to deliver high‑quality imaging data and financial discipline as we support biotech and pharma in running smarter, faster clinical trials.” — Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO, Image Analysis Group (IAG)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image Analysis Group (IAG), a global leader in clinical trial imaging and data solutions, today announced two strategic executive appointments that reinforce its commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth. Derek Hunter joins as Head of Quality, and Jonathan Shaul has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing deep expertise in regulatory compliance and financial leadership to the company’s expanding global operations.

Hunter brings over 20 years of experience in quality management within the life sciences and biotech sectors. At IAG, he will oversee the company’s quality systems and processes, ensuring that clinical trial operations, imaging data integrity, and client delivery continue to meet the highest global standards. “IAG has built a reputation for precision and reliability in clinical trial imaging,” said Hunter. “I’m excited to help strengthen these systems and ensure that every solution meets the rigorous standards our clients expect.”

Shaul, a seasoned finance executive with a track record of scaling high‑growth life sciences companies, will lead IAG’s financial strategy. He will focus on operational efficiency, financial planning, and strategic growth initiatives that support the company’s global footprint across oncology, neuro‑oncology, radiopharma, rheumatology, immunology, and other complex therapeutic areas. “Joining IAG at this stage of its growth is a tremendous opportunity,” said Shaul. “I look forward to supporting the company as it expands its global presence and continues to deliver innovative, data‑driven solutions to its clients.”

“These appointments come at a pivotal time for IAG, as we continue to partner with biotech, pharmaceutical, and clinical research organizations on some of the most complex clinical trials worldwide,” said Dr. Olga Kubassova, CEO of IAG. “We are thrilled to welcome Derek and Jonathan to our leadership team. Their combined expertise in quality and finance will be instrumental as we continue to innovate, scale, and uphold the highest standards of compliance and delivery for our sponsors.”

With these leadership additions, IAG further strengthens its position as a trusted imaging CRO and strategic partner for companies developing novel therapies in oncology, immunology, rare disease, and metabolic conditions. The expanded leadership team will support sponsors in designing smarter imaging strategies, de‑risking development, and accelerating decision‑making in early‑ and late‑phase clinical trials.

About Image Analysis Group (IAG)

Image Analysis Group (IAG) is a science‑driven imaging CRO specializing in advanced imaging strategies and quantitative biomarkers for clinical trials. The company partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device organizations to design and deliver imaging‑enabled studies across oncology, neuro‑oncology, rheumatology, radiopharma, immunology, and metabolic diseases, providing robust data to support faster, more informed R&D decisions. For nearly 20 years, IAG has supported more than 700 clinical trials globally, helping biotech and pharmaceutical sponsors make confident, data‑driven decisions on their development portfolios. For more information, visit https://www.ia-grp.com/.

Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.