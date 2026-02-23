Cream of the Crop Awards Open for 2026

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), through its Minnesota Grown program, is launching the third year of the Cream of the Crop Awards for Farm to School and Early Care (Farm to Kids). The awards recognize K–12 school districts, early care centers, and family day care providers for their leadership in serving, promoting, and teaching about Minnesota grown foods.

“Farm to Kids shows up in many different ways across Minnesota, from school gardens to partnerships with local farmers, community events, and menu items that feature Minnesota-grown foods,” says Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “There is no one right way to do Farm to Kids, and Minnesota Grown is eager to shine a spotlight on the many school districts and early care providers that are connecting Minnesota youth to local food and supporting the farmers in their regions.”

Minnesota Grown will recognize three Cream of the Crop winners: School District of the Year, Early Care Center of the Year, and Family Day Care of the Year. In addition, select applicants will receive Outstanding in the Field Honors, including Golden Drumstick, Silver Squash, and Bronze Berry levels of recognition. New this year, applicants will be able to nominate a Minnesota Grown producer for being an exceptional partner in their Farm to Kids program.

“Receiving School District of the Year for the 2025 Cream of the Crop Awards was an honor and a profound validation of our mission and farm to school efforts over the past 13+ years,” says Madison Taylor, Farm to School Coordinator for Minneapolis Public Schools. “Our year-round partnerships with local farmers have helped us expand our local food offerings and build stronger connections between farmers, classrooms, and our communities. We are proud to have received this honor and look forward to continuing this work alongside many other great school districts across Minnesota.”

Eligible applicants can submit their application on the Cream of the Crop page of the Minnesota Grown website. Applications are due by March 20, 2026. First-time and returning applicants are encouraged to apply.

The Cream of the Crop Awards are a partnership between the Minnesota Grown program and the Minnesota Farm to Kids Alliance. Visit the MDA's Farm to School and Early Care Overview webpage to find resources and ideas for exploring local food.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the MDA to promote products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products for over 40 years.

