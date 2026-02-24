ELECTE Appoints Anne Anderson as Head of Operations
Milan AI company ELECTE secures French patent, releases platform update, expands team, and signals new products ahead.
Patent Granted in France
ELECTE has received confirmation that a patent covering its core technology has been granted in France. The grant formally recognizes the technical originality of the approach underlying the platform and strengthens the company's intellectual property position across European markets. This milestone represents a meaningful step in building long-term defensibility around the technology as ELECTE scales.
Platform Update and Product Pipeline
ELECTE is releasing a significant update to its platform, introducing enhanced capabilities across financial forecasting, automated data analysis, and visual reporting. The update reflects development informed directly by client usage across the company's growing customer base of over 500 businesses.
Beyond the current release, ELECTE is in active development of new products that will extend its offering into adjacent areas. Further announcements are expected in the coming months. The direction is consistent with the company's core mission: giving growing businesses analytical capabilities that were previously accessible only to organizations with dedicated finance and data infrastructure.
Appointment of Head of Operations
To support this expansion, ELECTE has appointed Anne Anderson as Head of Operations.
Prior to joining ELECTE, Anne Anderson held multiple leadership and operational roles at iPNOTE, a virtual IP services company based in the United States. She spent nearly three years managing Customer Success, where she focused on improving onboarding processes, streamlining communication, and enhancing overall client experience.
In her subsequent role as Product & Project Manager, she coordinated cross-functional teams across Product, Customer Success, and Project Management. She oversaw delivery workflows, structured project planning, and ensured smooth collaboration across distributed teams, driving consistency and clarity in execution.
Anne also brings experience in sales and account management, having worked part-time at iPNOTE and iSpring Solutions. In these roles, she contributed to client engagement, technical documentation, and process improvements, gaining experience across multiple disciplines and functional areas.
Her background combines operational coordination, cross-functional leadership, and customer-focused execution, providing a strong foundation for scaling processes and strengthening team alignment at ELECTE.
Measurable Impact
Across her previous roles, Anne led initiatives that produced tangible operational improvements. She optimized onboarding processes, reducing support requests by 50%, and introduced internal process refinements that increased workflow efficiency and reduced bottlenecks. Her experience in translating business requirements into structured workflows and managing release coordination will directly support ELECTE S.R.L.’s growth objectives.
Active Hiring Across the Organization
ELECTE is currently hiring across operations, product, and technical roles. The expansion reflects both the demands of the current platform roadmap and the organizational groundwork required for the company's next phase of growth in European and international markets.
This hiring push coincides with the recent publication of AI for European SMEs: The 2026 Playbook, a long-form whitepaper by CEO Fabio Lauria examining the economics of small versus large language models in production environments — positioning ELECTE as a research-driven voice in practical AI adoption for SMEs alongside its role as a platform provider.
Statements
"Patent granted, platform updated, new products in development, and a team built to execute — this is what the next phase of ELECTE looks like," said Fabio Lauria, CEO of ELECTE. "We are building with discipline and moving with intent."
Comment from Anne Anderson
“I’m pleased to join ELECTE at this stage,” said Anne Anderson. “I look forward to applying my experience to streamline internal processes, improve team coordination, and support the company as it scales across new markets.”
About ELECTE
Founded in Milan in 2023 by Fabio Lauria, ELECTE develops AI-powered tools that enable growing companies to generate financial forecasts, automate data analysis, and produce visual reports without the need for in-house technical expertise or external consultants. The platform serves SMEs across multiple sectors in Europe and internationally, with over 500 businesses onboarded and a newsletter community of more than 40,000 subscribers. ELECTE has achieved 278% platform growth and an 87% reduction in data processing time for clients. The company is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and a recipient of the Le Fonti Awards 2025 for Excellence in Innovation and Leadership in AI Solutions.
