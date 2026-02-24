ELECTE Appoints Anne Anderson as Head of Operations

About

Founded in Milan in 2023 by Fabio Lauria, ELECTE develops AI-powered tools that enable growing companies to generate financial forecasts, automate data analysis, and produce visual reports without the need for in-house technical expertise or external consultants. The platform serves SMEs across multiple sectors in Europe and internationally, with over 500 businesses onboarded and a newsletter community of more than 40,000 subscribers. ELECTE has achieved 278% platform growth and an 87% reduction in data processing time for clients. The company is a member of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and a recipient of the Le Fonti Awards 2025 for Excellence in Innovation and Leadership in AI Solutions. For more information visit the company website

